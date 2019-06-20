Watch Mexico Vs. Canada CONCACAF Gold Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Group A Match Online

Mexico and Canada, the two top teams in Group A of the CONCACAF 2019 Gold Cup go head-to-head in Denver on Wednesday.

Group A in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup appears to be a two-team group, with both Mexico and Canada cruising to victories over Cuba and Martinique in their opening matches. Now, these two top teams will square off for the top spot in the group (not to mention North American bragging rights) in what will be the 32nd clash in a series that has been dominated by Mexico, as 11v11 notes. El Tri has won 20 of those contests while losing only three. With Mexico missing some of its top-line talents, and Canada bringing Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies, Cardiff City’s Junior Hoilett, and 19-year-old sensation Jonathan David to the showdown, Les Rouges have a legitimate chance at an upset in the game that will live stream from Denver.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A table-topping showdown on Wednesday, pitting Mexico against Canada, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time at the 76,000-seat Broncos Stadium at Mile High, in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, June 19. That start time will be 10:30 Eastern Daylight Time, 7:30 Pacific.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, British Summer Time. Fans in the Caribbean can catch the live stream starting at 10:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

Of course, Mexico and Canada have to be considered among the favorites to win the 2019 Gold Cup. Between them, they have won eight of the 14 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournaments that have been played, starting in 1991, according to Athlon Sports. Mexico has won seven of those, with the United States capturing the other six, and Canada clinching a lone win.

So far in this year’s edition of the biennial tournament, no other team appears capable of taking the Cup home. Even though the team is missing stars Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Carlos Vela, and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, according to Bleacher Report, Mexico was able to lay a 7-0 pounding on Cuba in their opening game, while Canada recorded its most lopsided total ever in Gold Cup play, trouncing Martinique 4-0.

Bob Levey / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Mexico vs. Canada Wednesday 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup clash, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go, the online streamings service of Fox Sports, and FS1, which broadcasts the match. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Mexico vs. Canada match for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over-the-top” streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of these services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Mexico vs. Canada contest — and all CONCACAF Gold Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In Mexico, Azteca7 has rights to stream the match. In Canada, the TSN Go sports platform will provide a live stream, and in the Caribbean islands, CONCACAF Go will stream the match.

In the U.K. and Ireland, a live stream of the Mexico vs. Canada 2019 FIFA CONCACAF Gold Cup game can be accessed with the Free Sports TV.

For a complete list of live streaming sources for Mexico vs. Canada in countries around the globe, check out Live Soccer TV.