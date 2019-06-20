Barack Obama Is ‘Very Concerned About The Direction Our Country Is Going,’ Says Former Adviser

In a recent BBC interview, Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, revealed that the former president is “very concerned about the direction our country is going.” Jerrett said that she expects Obama to get involved in the 2020 campaign as he did during last year’s midterm elections, in which he blasted the Republican Party and President Donald Trump — whom he believes is “a symptom, not the cause,” of radical right-wing politics.

Newsweek reports that Jarrett also touched on the current Democratic presidential candidates, although she did not endorse one in particular, despite working alongside former Vice President Joe Biden for years.

“I think all of us good Democrats need to get behind whoever is the nominee and ensure that that person wins the election. I have counseled several of the candidates to not beat up so much on their opponents, that whoever emerges as the nominee goes into the general election in a weakened state.”

Jarrett praised the variety of candidates as well as their quality.

“I think we have an embarrassment of riches. I think we have some terrific candidates and it’s still very early so we’ll see what happens,” she said.

Late in May, not long after the conclusion of Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections, Obama used his appearance at the VTEX DAY 2019 conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to address his time in the White House. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Obama appeared to rebuke the Trump’s administration — despite not mentioning the president by name — by suggesting that the Obama administration was able to “achieve great power without corruption.”

Obama also used the appearance to slam U.S. gun control laws and suggest that anyone can purchase a gun at any time, which drew public criticism from people that highlighted the approximately 300 federal and state gun laws that regulate sales.

Hilary Clinton also recently took aim at Trump, as The Inquisitr previously reported. After Trump launched his re-election bid for president on Tuesday, he made a speech in which he mentioned Clinton several times. Clinton responded to Trump via a Twitter post that suggested she is prepared to continue publicly battling the president.

Trump critics suggest that the president is running on a campaign similar to the one in 2016, in which he spent a considerable amount of time attacking Clinton and suggesting that she should be imprisoned for her use of a private mail server during her tenure as the U.S. Secretary of State.