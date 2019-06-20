Constance Nunes Flaunts Booty In Barely-There String Bikini

Constance Nunes is showing off all of her assets in her latest social media photo.

On Wednesday, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to flaunt her incredible curves with a brand new bikini photo.

In the sexy snapshot, the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star is seen standing in the ocean in Mykonos as she shows off her impressive figure wearing a skimpy little bikini.

Nunes stands to the side as she turns her head back to give a sultry look into the camera. Constance’s bare backside is on full display as she dons a thong bikini. She also sports a teeny tiny bikini top, which showcases her sideboob.

The model has her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose, straight locks that fall down her back. She dons a deep tan all over her body, and sports a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun’s rays.

Constance also wears multiple bracelets on her wrist, and minimal makeup look. Nunes rocks a bronzed glow, fresh face, and nude lips on the photograph as she runs her hand through her hair while striking a sexy pose.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous blue sky can be seen, as well as the crystal ocean water.

Constance Nunes didn’t reveal if she was in Greece for work or for vacation. However, a getaway would be much deserved for the car mechanic, who has had a very busy year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance has been traveling around to car shows to interact with her fans. She’s also been working on her modeling career, all the while adjusting to life as a newlywed.

Nunes revealed back in February that she had married her longtime love. The model took to Instagram to announce the big news, as well as share a photo of herself rocking her black lace wedding gown.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes by following her on Instagram.