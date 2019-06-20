Bella Thorne’s ‘Shake It Off’ Co-Star Zendaya Offers Words Of Encouragement Following Whoopi Goldberg’s Remark

Many celebrities have been standing with actress Bella Thorne following Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about her leaked nude photos.

The Famous In Love alum took to her Instagram on Wednesday to show how much support she’s received since making the decisions to send out her own nude photos before a hacker threatened to send them. According to Us Weekly, Thorne said that her friends “came out of the woodwork” with kind words for the starlet, including Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey. Zendaya, who starred alongside Thorne on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up, also reached out to Thorne in support of the young starlet. She said that while the Euphoria star was checking up on her friend, the conversation went deeper as the two discussed the culture in their generation.

“@zendaya called me today to make sure I was ok,” she wrote. “We talked a lot about this generation, the one before us as well, and how as women we shouldn’t feel bad about ourselves and our bodies. Slut shaming is one of the biggest topics of this generation but yet we still keep going somehow. It’s really really sad.”

Thorne also shared Zendaya’s text with her 19.9 million Instagram followers. In the text, the Spiderman star said that her fellow Disney alum’s Instagram post “broke my heart,” but ended the text by calling Thorne “a light.”

The Inquisitr previously shared that the Blended star was allegedly hacked and was told her pictures would be shared with the world. The actress then decided to leak the photos herself, which Hollywood legend Goldberg wasn’t in support of. The Sister Act actress said on The View that Thorne shouldn’t have had nude photos of herself in the first place, which made Thorne feel as if she was blaming her.

Thorne decided to take to her Instagram to speak out against Goldberg’s comments. With tears in her eyes, the actress showed how Goldberg’s words affected her.

“Shame on you Whoopi,” Thorne said. “Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you.”

Since sharing her own topless photos, Thorne has also received support from Dove Cameron, Lily-Rose Depp, Logan Paul, and Cody Christian via direct messages or texts. The actress has also been sharing more photos of herself showing off her body. On Father’s Day, the Midnight Sun actress posted a snap of her in a top and panties and said that the post was for people with “serious daddy issues.”