‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Lena Headey Reveals Heartbreaking Details Of Deleted Pregnancy Scene For Cersei

Lena reveals that Cersei had a miscarriage in Season 7 of 'Game of Thrones.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the final two seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all the episodes in these seasons and wish to avoid spoilers.

Right up to the very end of HBO’s Game of Thrones, fans were speculating about Cersei Lannister’s pregnancy. While Cersei had pretty much confirmed the pregnancy to one brother and had another one guess it, fans still wondered if Cersei was pretending to be pregnant in order to manipulate the people around her. Now, the actress who played Cersei, Lena Headey, has revealed that her character was definitely pregnant and that a deleted scene from Season 7 revealed a devastating miscarriage.

In Season 7 of Game of Thrones, it became apparent that Cersei Lannister was pregnant. She confirmed the information to her brother, and lover, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), that she was carrying their child. Then, her other brother, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), guessed her pregnancy during negotiations between herself and the North regarding the threat beyond the Wall.

Many fans began speculating about what Cersei’s pregnancy would mean. After all, a prophecy revealed in Season 5 of Game of Thrones stated that Cersei would outlive her children, so many viewers believed that the child would not survive.

Alternatively, fans also suggested that perhaps the pregnancy wasn’t even real and continued to watch Cersei’s waistline into Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Helen Sloan / HBO

Now, Lena Headey has confirmed that Cersei was not lying about her pregnancy. However, a deleted scene from Season 7 showed that Cersei miscarried the child.

According to The Wrap, Headey revealed this information during a recent Comic-Con in Germany. And, as Lena stated, she felt the scene would have deeply changed viewers perceptions of the character.

“We shot a scene that never made it into Season 7 which was where I lose the baby and it was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei, and it never made it in and I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would have served her differently.”

Of course, with the miscarriage occurring in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, and after what viewers saw in Season 8, Cersei continued to maintain the assumption that she was pregnant until the very end.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.