Demi Rose Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Barely-There Black Bikini

British influencer and model Demi Rose Mawby has another sexy picture for her fans on Instagram — and more proof that she’s not afraid to flaunt her generous curves. While Demi Rose often poses in photos that showcase her entire physique, she’s also the queen of the selfie. This means that fans aren’t able to see her tiny waist or shapely legs, but it does give her followers an up close and personal glimpse at her cleavage.

In the picture, Demi Rose is wearing a barely-there black bikini top that has a chain detail on the straps. The straps give the look a little bit of an edge, as does the attitude she’s serving up in her face. She’s paired the bikini top with a smoky eye, nude lip, and tousled hair that looks slightly damp. The overall vibe is definitely steamy — even if her caption was more contemplative than flirty. According to the location on the photo, she’s still enjoying life in sunny Los Angeles, California — a place where the weather allows you to wear bikinis pretty much year round, something that is definitely a bonus for her.

Within less than an hour, the photo received nearly 50,000 likes, with her followers commenting “you look gorgeous,” “such a goddess,” “right now I’m speechless” and much more.

Demi Rose seems to understand exactly what her followers come to her page to see, and nearly every photo she takes showcases her curves in some way or another. She seems to be taking advantage of the California sunshine by wearing as little as possible, as often as possible — and her followers wouldn’t have it any other way.

Back in 2016, Demi Rose had an interview with The Sun in which she shared some of her secrets for maintaining her enviable physique.

“I have a Nike trainer and I train with him in Birmingham. We do lots of glutes work and abs work, 30 minutes each. It’s hard work and I eat quite healthy too… if I’m in Birmingham I try to go to the gym three to four times a week. I don’t really have much carbs, basically nuts, nuts, nuts. For breakfast it’s usually eggs, lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad with a superfood. For dinner I like protein, like fish with vegetables or sushi. Then more nuts.”

The beauty travels to exotic destinations on a regular basis — her Instagram story highlights show her adventuring in Thailand, Ibiza, Tulum, and Cape Town. For the time being, though, it seems that Los Angeles is treating her well.