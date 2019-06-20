Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Devon Blasts Ana

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Devon is none too thrilled with Ana agreeing to Mariah’s plans for promoting Tessa, and he lets his sister know she messed up big time.

It seems that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) just cannot catch a break. First, she and Ana (Loren Lott) clashed on her comeback plan when Ana tried to turn Tessa into something she’s not, and now Devon (Bryton James) is pushing back about marketing. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) came up with an exciting idea to try for Tessa’s new music, and Ana liked it too, according to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap. However, even though Tessa, Mariah, and Ana feel the whole thing is a significant success, Devon has other ideas, SheKnows Soaps revealed.

Instead of praising Ana for being proactive and trying something new, Devon blasted her for agreeing to Mariah’s idea. Devon blamed his sister for allowing Mariah to talk her into a bad plan of promoting Tessa. When Ana respectfully disagreed with her brother and told him the goal is to help fans feel like they’re discovering Tessa, Devon says it’s a bad idea, and the wrong first impression to make with Tessa. He thinks that they have a studio for creating videos and that Ana, Mariah, and Tessa wasted their time. What’s more, Devon threatens to hire somebody else who has more experience to replace Ana, which, of course, leaves her stunned.

With Kyle (Michael Mealor) signing off on Tessa’s video being part of the Jabot Collective, things could get sticky since Devon is objecting to the promotion. Tessa already got dropped from the label once for stealing Mariah’s journal and plagiarising her to write a song. Not only did that move nearly ruin Tessa’s career, but also it almost cost her a relationship with Mariah.

Plus, if Devon is unhappy with Ana, how is he going to feel about Mariah’s role? She’s only been working as head of Power Communication for a few days, and she’s already irritating her boss, which doesn’t bode well for her future there. It looks like Mariah is failing before she even has a chance to get started. If Devon is indeed displeased, then it seems like he will need to lay out some ground rules for things very quickly to make sure everybody performs to his liking. It is a bit odd that Devon is so vehemently against the idea, though, since it’s fresh and young.