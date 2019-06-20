Michael Jackson Reportedly Sprayed Perfume On Lisa Marie Presley’s Underwear To Fake Passionate Relationship

The Sun reports that Sandy Domz, a former assistant at the late Michael Jackson’s private amusement park, Neverland Ranch, used a CBS documentary to claim that the King of Pop used to spray ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley’s underwear with perfume. Afterward, he would scatter the perfume-laden underwear around his room to create the impression of a passionate relationship.

“Michael would get a hold of some underwear and throw them on the floor,” Domz said.

“They were also sprayed with perfume and it was to make it look like Lisa Marie had been in the bedroom. But to my knowledge, she was never in there.

“She was either in the rose room or had slept on the guest beds,” she added.

Jackson married Presley in May of 1994 in a private ceremony. Before their marriage, Presley supported Jackson as he fought accusations of sexual abuse, which continue to haunt the late singer’s legacy to this day. After being married for two years, Presley filed for divorce from Jackson in 1996 due to ‘irreconcilable differences.”

“I believed he didn’t do anything wrong, and that he was wrongly accused and, yes, I started falling for him,” Presley was quoted as saying in the 2003 book The Magic And The Madness. Since then, Presley has refused to comment on the accusations against Jackson and has not commented on the allegations in the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary.

It’s not the only recent news to come out regarding Jackson as of late. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a Radar Online report reveals that Jackson’s body was cremated following his death in 2009. Eventually, the ashes were split between “The Giving Tree” on the Ranch and divided amongst his three children — Paris, Prince, and Blanket.

According to a source, the ashes were given to his children in broken-heart shaped necklaces that are similar to the one worn by Paris at Jackson’s memorial service. But the source says that Paris and her brothers do not often wear the necklaces in public.

“They keep them in locked boxes at home, as they’re afraid of losing the last remains of their father.”

The interesting revelation suggests that Jackson’s coffin, which is located at Forest Lawn Memorial Park’s Great Mausoleum in Glendale, California, is an empty distraction used to hide the fact that the singer was cremated.

The news is a roadblock for Jackson’s accusers, who hoped that they could take DNA swabs of his remains and bring support to their accusations of sexual assault.