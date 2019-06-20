Angelina Jolie’s New Job Is Very Non-Hollywood

Angelina Jolie has a new job. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress has officially been hired by Time as the magazine’s contributing editor. On June 19, Time issued a short announcement confirming that the 43-year-old will be joining its editorial team and Jolie’s contributions will be on a monthly basis.

The Oscar winner has already written her first piece. Time‘s “Angelina Jolie: What We Owe Refugees” draws on the actress’ knowledge of refugee crises and her views on them. Given her words, this Hollywood heavyweight knows what she’s talking about.

“Some leaders deliberately use the terms refugee and migrant interchangeably, using hostile rhetoric that whips up fear against all outsiders. Everyone deserves dignity and fair treatment, but we need to be clear about the distinction. Under international law it is not an option to assist refugees, it is an obligation. It is perfectly possible to ensure strong border control and fair, humane immigration policies while meeting our responsibility to help refugees.”

This actress is now as much known for her humanitarian work as she is her movie roles. Long before celebrities were taking to social media with snaps of themselves engaging in charity work, this actress was traveling the world on her mission to put an end to suffering.

Angelina Jolie becomes a contributor to Time magazine https://t.co/P2a5eQD365 pic.twitter.com/UKwfHJ74CG — The Hill (@thehill) June 19, 2019

Angelina has been serving as Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since 2012. Prior to that, her Goodwill Ambassador Status for UNHCR spanned approximately 11 years. The mother of six has also been involved in around 60 field missions.

This high-profile actress doesn’t just make headlines on account of her charitable side and award-winning movies. Jolie’s relationships have proven major news topics over the years. Her 2017 divorce from Brad Pitt ended in a messy custody battle.

From Africa to Asia: Inside Angelina Jolie and Her Children's Charity Work Around the World https://t.co/Br4m4MjkGj — People (@people) June 5, 2019

Loading...

Angelina is a mother of six. Together with Pitt, Angelina is the biological parent of Shiloh-Nouvel and twins Vivienne and Knox. Angelina also has three adopted children Pax, Maddox, and Zahara. As photos show, Jolie’s children now join her on her humanitarian missions.

Angelina joins other celebrities who make time in their lives for charitable work. Supermodel Gigi Hadid has traveled to impoverished countries to offer her support. Likewise pledging their time and efforts are Miley Cyrus, Priyanka Chopra, and Oprah Winfrey. Unlike the above-named stars though, Jolie stays off social media. She has no Twitter or Instagram accounts. Her life is, however, followed by the paparazzi.

Angelina has also raised awareness over the BRCA1 cancer gene. As a carrier of the deadly gene, Angelina underwent a double mastectomy alongside having both her ovaries removed. The actress’ latest career move is likely to do good, but it’s very non-Hollywood.