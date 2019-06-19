WWE News: Former World Champion Says Everyone Will Leave For AEW If Things Don’t Change

AEW is an alternative for not just the fans, but also for the wrestlers.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is a promotion that has only been in existence for around six months, and it’s already created a lot of waves. They’ve already earned a large number of fans, put on a successful first event, and their roster is continuing to grow stronger all the time. Not only is AEW an alternative wrestling product for fans, but it’s also another organization with which wrestlers can have a career.

While Cody Rhodes, who essentially created AEW, was one of the first big former WWE names to join the company, an even bigger one joined shortly afterward. Chris Jericho completely shunned WWE and became a member of the upstart promotion, which was a huge get, and one that still reverberates throughout the wrestling community.

There are other former WWE names — such as Goldust (Dustin Rhodes), Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger) — who are jumping ship. It isn’t out of the question for more to follow in their footsteps, and The Inquisitr even recently reported that plenty of wrestlers are inquiring about it.

Jericho has signed a multi-year deal with the promotion, and it is quite possible that he could end his historic career with AEW. Now, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is saying he believes a lot of people will defect if things don’t change.

Jericho was a recent guest of Jesse “The Body” Ventura on RT America, and they discussed a number of important topics in professional wrestling today. Healthcare was one such topic, and Jericho made it clear that “AEW has healthcare and dental (for employees)” which is something not often found in wrestling.

It was at that point that Y2J spoke of signing with AEW, as their offer was so much better than the one presented to him by WWE. He brought up the fact that there is another company that can offer competitive contracts, which is something that could see a lot of WWE names jumping ship, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

“From a business standpoint there was no choice, AEW was better across the board. From the guarantee that I was given, the employee status, the healthcare, there is a lot more of that going on. I think that is going to continue to grow, which will force WWE to follow suit or everybody will want to leave WWE and come to AEW, which is already starting to happen.”

Chris Jericho not returning to WWE and signing with All Elite Wrestling was a major game-changer in the world of professional wrestling. There is really no way of knowing how intense this war will become between the two promotions, but this is a good start, one that is promising for the fans. If WWE isn’t careful, though, it’s going to become the mid-90s all over again, similar to when they lost dozens of big names to WCW.