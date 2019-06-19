‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Spills Out Of Skintight Green One-Piece In New Photo

Haley Kalil sent pulses racing today with a sizzling new Instagram upload that her fans absolutely love.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model shared yet another snap from her photoshoot for this year’s edition of the bikini-clad magazine to her feed on Wednesday, June 19, and it certainly did not disappoint. With the background of one of Kenya’s beautiful beaches behind her, Haley struck a pose for the camera in a trendy bright green bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The skintight number featured a perforated pattern on half of its bodice, and a zipper right down the middle that spanned the length of her midsection. Its thick shoulder straps were especially long, going all the way down to her chest to barely cover her voluptuous assets that spilled out of the piece’s daringly low scoop neck, which exposed cleavage in every direction. The clingy nature of the fabric clung to every inch of the babe’s dangerous curves, providing the perfect outline of her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the high-cut design offered did very little to cover up Haley’s curvy booty and toned legs. The model tugged at the hem of the leg openings that sat high on her hips, showing off even more skin to the camera.

To complete her steamy look, Haley wore her signature red hair down, slicked back and damp from a dip in the refreshing water behind her. She showcased her natural beauty and freckles with a minimal makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip and thick coat of mascara on her lashes, letting her striking features shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie went wild for her latest sexy look from the annual magazine. At the time of this writing, Haley’s new post has already racked up more than 1,600 likes within just 35 minutes of going live. Dozens took to the comments section to compliment her jaw-dropping display.

“That green is gorgeous on you,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

Another fan asked Haley for advice about her entry in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swim Search competition. Haley, along with one of this year’s cover girls, Camille Kostek, were named winners of the social media model search in 2018. Being finalists in the competition earned both ladies spots in that year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, and, upon being named the winners, they were awarded their rookie spreads in the 2019 edition that hit stands in May.