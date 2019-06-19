Watch Argentina Vs. Paraguay Copa America Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Must-Win For Messi’s Title Quest

After a shock defeat in their first mach, Lionel Messi and Argentina face a must-win match against neighboring Paraguay to advance in the Copa America 2019.

Lionel Messi may be the greatest player in the world, but he has never won a trophy with his national team, Argentina. As a result, as Marca.com notes, Messi remains in the shadow of his countryman Diego Maradona, who led his country to the 1986 FIFA World Cup championship and won Copa America titles in 1991 and 1993. Now, Messi, 31, may be on his last chance to take a major international title, but his quest got off to a disastrous start on Saturday when Colombia shocked by opening the 2019 tournament with a 2-0 win against Argentina. With Colombia defeating Qatar earlier on Wednesday, Messi and Argentina now face a must-win situation when they face neighboring Paraguay in a match that will live stream from Belo Horizonte.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America Group B match on Wednesday, pitting Argentina against its neighbor to the northeast, Paraguay, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Brasília Time at the 64,000-seat Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto, better known as the Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, on Wednesday, June 19. In Argentina, kickoff will also take place at 9:30 p.m. Argentina Time, but in Paraguay, the start time will be 8:30 p.m. Paraguay Time.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5:30 p.m. Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Japan Standard Time.

Messi himself turned in a subpar outing against Paraguay, and with Óscar Cardozo, Miguel Almirón and Derlis González keying a high-powered Paraguayan attack (per USA Today), Messi will likely need to score at least once.

Alexandre Schneider / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Argentina vs. Paraguay Wednesday 2019 Copa America Group B Matchday 2 clash, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the La Albiceleste vs. La Albirroja Copa America match at no charge.

Loading...

In Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina streams the game, while in Paraguay, Tigo Sports Paraguay has rights to the crucial Group B match.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the Argentina vs. Paraguay showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, while in Japan, the DAZN sports streaming service also carries the match. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Copa America match is streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

Throughout the Caribbean, the game will stream via SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Argentina vs. Paraguay, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.