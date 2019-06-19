Julianne Hough Going Through IVF Treatments

Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich got engaged in 2015, tied the knot in 2017, and now they’re ready to expand their family. However, the process of having a child hasn’t been the easiest for the couple, and as Us Weekly reports, the two have decided to get some help with the fertility process. Laich spoke about the decision with the outlet, and the importance of removing all the negativity associated with it.

“My wife and I want to have children in our future and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the [odds] of that happening. I wish people would perceive it [that way instead of with] shame or guilt.”

A lot of the difficulties the two are having with fertility stem from Hough’s endometriosis. The dancer and actress was diagnosed with the condition over a decade ago, in 2008, and has been outspoken about her experience.

“I realized how important it was for me to be open and bring awareness. I got a floodgate of comments and followers — people were coming together and supporting each other. I feel really great about that. It gives me a reason to keep being open,” she told Glamour in 2017.

Fertility can be a difficult issue to talk about, but more and more celebrities are making the decision to be open and honest about any struggles they may be having. Chrissy Teigen, who is known for being very outspoken and candid about everything, has discussed the difficulty she and husband John Legend had conceiving, as Harper’s Bazaar reported. It took quite some time for the couple to get pregnant, and Teigen opted to go through IVF treatments. Even then, one of their round of IVF treatments wasn’t successful, something Teigen said was “devastating.”

It would understandably be challenging to keep fans updated with every little step in their fertility journey, but it seems like both Hough and Laich are open to discussing their experiences. Since so many women struggle with endometriosis, the fact that Hough is honest about her condition and the impact it has had on her fertility will likely resonate with her fan base.

Laich didn’t reveal how long the couple had been trying to have a child before making the decision to go through IVF. Hough has revealed previously that she’s discussed the possible impact of her endometriosis on her fertility with a doctor, but the duo hasn’t stated whether they’d been trying for a while or whether they wanted to go with IVF from the very beginning, based on what they knew about Hough’s condition.