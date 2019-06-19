Australian Instagram Model, Hannah Polites, Gets Shamed For The Size Of Her Baby Bump

Polites is told that her first baby bump was too small and her second too big.

It’s a tough world for those who chose to make a living as an Instagram model or influencer. By displaying perfectly manicured images, they are instantly open to criticism by their followers. Many would argue that by putting themselves on public display, Instagrammers open themselves up to what is often very harsh criticism. However, an Australian bikini model, Hannah Polites, has recently spoken up about how people commented often during her pregnancies about the size of her baby bumps.

Polites has spoken out on her Instagram account about how people would comment on the large size of her baby bump during her recent pregnancy with her second child. Many followers and people that she met in real life often commented on how large her most recent baby bump was. Some commenters jokingly questioned whether Polites might be carrying twins.

“I would get comments everywhere I went about how big I was and ‘am I sure there’s not two in there,'” Polities wrote on her most recent post that showed before and after pictures of her recent pregnancy.

Polites then went on to reveal that she ignored comments like this as she waited for her baby to be born.

“Luckily, I don’t let the comments worry me as I knew my body wouldn’t grow a baby it couldn’t handle.”

Hannah’s child, a son called Arlo, turned out to be born a week past her due date. He was also born 450g larger than his sister but still within normal baby ranges.

However, Polites also revealed that while she mad many comments on how large her baby bump was with this pregnancy, with her first, she was also told her baby bump was too small, according to Fox News.

While pregnant with a daughter, Evaliah, in 2016, many commenters accused the 28-year-old model of being too thin and it resulting in an unhealthy environment for her baby.

“I’m just saying these pictures prove her baby does not have room at all,” one commenter wrote on a pregnancy image of Hannah.

As well as criticism over the size of her baby bump, Polites has also come under fire for a photo shoot of herself alongside her husband and daughter, indicating that she was in labor.

While Polites appears to be happy to ignore comments made by her followers regarding her appearance while pregnant, it highlights something that appears to be prevalent in today’s society regarding women. No matter what a woman looks like, there will always likely be someone ready to criticize her for her appearance regardless of whether the woman is healthy or not.