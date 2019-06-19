Kendall Jenner Spotted Up Close With Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Weeks After They ‘Cozied’ Up On Yacht

Kendall Jenner has been keeping some interesting company. The supermodel has been spotted in New York City with Luka Sabbat, the 21-year-old model and actor who dated Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian last year.

As Just Jared reports on June 19, Kendall was papped on the streets of the Big Apple with Luka. Photos obtained by the media outlet showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star smiling with Sabbat. While the outing seemed to be two friends catching up, one photo did show the two getting close. Sabbat had his eyes fixated on the model with a smile on his face. The pair was also within touching distance of one another.

Today’s news comes less than a month after Kendall and Luka were spotted getting “cozy” on a yacht in Monaco, per The Inquisitr. Sabbat had joined Kendall as she soaked up rays in a bikini. As The Inquisitr reported, comments left to the Splash News-obtained photos had prompted some questions from the general public.

“But @lukasabbat and @kendalljenner seem to be getting super cozy on the Kardashian yacht #newromance #lendall?” was one fan comment.

Kendall’s outing today may not have sent the paparazzi any bikinis, but it did come with a skimpy dress. The brunette was papped in a tiny strappy mini dress in leopard prints. The summery look was flaunting the model’s long legs and bronzed chest. Kendall appeared to have upped the ante with a pair of knee-high boots and finished her ensemble with stylish shades.

Relationship drama in the Kardashian-Jenner circle has been intense this year. Kendall herself is newly single. She split from basketball star Ben Simmons in May. Kendall’s sister Khloe Kardashian is also single following her split from Tristan Thompson. The 34-year-old called it quits with her NBA player boyfriend in February following a cheating scandal with model Jordyn Woods.

Loading...

Luka himself made major headlines for his relationship with Kourtney. The Poosh CEO hadn’t yet celebrated her 40th birthday while she was dating Sabbat, but her status as a 39-year-old was noted by fans. Luka was just 20 at the time. The mother of three’s relationship with Sabbat formed a pattern – prior to dating Sabbat, Kourtney was in a relationship with Younes Bendjima. He is also in his 20s.

Kendall appeared carefree and happy today. While her body language didn’t suggest any romantic involvement with Sabbat, the pair did appear close. Fans are likely making a beeline for the one shot showing Sabbat focusing all his attention on the beautiful model.