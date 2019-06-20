Kendall Jenner Goes Naked In Sexy Bathtub Photos

Kendall Jenner had pulses racing on social media this week when she posted a set of nude bathtub photos.

On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account to share two new photos of herself naked and relaxing in the bathtub. Of course, the model’s fans loved the racy photographs.

In the first sexy snapshot, Kendall is seen taking a mirror selfie as she sits in the bath. Jenner turns her head around to snap the shot while covering her ample cleavage with her arms and legs. She also makes fun of her hand, which she says looks like an alien wrapped around her phone in the photo.

In the second photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looks at the camera head-on as she leans against the tub with her knees up in front of her bare chest.

In the photos, Jenner has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in soft, straight strands. The Victoria’s Secret Angel also rocks a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows and thick lashes.

Kendall also adds pink blush, a light pink lip, and a shimmering glow to her glam look. She includes metallic fingernail polish to complete her look and accessorizes with some dangling earrings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner is living a very different life than the rest of her siblings, who all have children of their own, and the model is totally fine with her lifestyle.

“She’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her and has plenty of time to settle down and get married. Although her sisters all have kids, she doesn’t feel the pressure to follow in their footsteps. Out of all the Kardashian women, I’d say Kendall’s the most independent,” an insider told Life & Style of Jenner, who is the aunt to her siblings’ 10 children.

Meanwhile, Jenner is currently single again after she and her NBA player boyfriend, Ben Simmons, called it quits earlier this year following a year of dating each other off and on.

“Ben was swept off his feet by Kendall and everything was great to begin with, but as time went by distance got in the way of their relationship. Kendall’s traveling the world with her modeling career and wants to have fun,” a source added.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following the reality star on Instagram.