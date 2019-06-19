‘Bachelor’ Alum Catherine Giudice Lowe And Husband Sean Announce They’re Expecting Their Third Child

A new baby makes five for Catherine Giudice Lowe and her husband, Sean Lowe!

The couple, who famously met on the set of The Bachelor, are already proud parents to two boys — 2-year-old Samuel and 13-month-old Isaiah. Now they’re expecting a third addition to their family, and Catherine proudly took to her Instagram account to share the great news with fans. In the sweet image, Catherine, Sean, and their two boys pose for a photo together on the couch.

Catherine looks beautiful while wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved, as well as a beautiful face full of makeup. The reality star rocks a silver dress with silver sequins as she cradles her growing belly. Next to Catherine sits Sean, who wears a huge smile on his face while holding his youngest son in his arms. Little Samuel appears in the middle of his parents, putting his arms around both of them and smiling.

The caption of the snapshot reads “Party of Five,” and since it went live for Giudici’s 1.3 million-plus followers, it’s earned the 33-year-old a ton of attention. So far, the post has amassed over 350,000 likes and upwards of 10,000 comments. Some Instagram users took to the post to gush over the beautiful family, while others sent their congratulations to the happy couple.

“Took me a second to do the calculations but OH MY GOSH I AM SO HAPPY FOR Y’ALL,” one fan commented.

“You have a beautiful family. Congratulations to all,” another wrote on the post.

“No way that’s fantastic!!! Let’s hope for that girl!!!,” one more chimed in.

Catherine also shared the good news in an interview with People. The reality star says that she was shocked to find out that she was pregnant, stating it was a “complete surprise.” She said that soon after she found out, she basically just stared at a wall for 24 hours as she let things sink in. She also added that she was very emotional when she found out the news.

Loading...

“I was like, ‘I just had one of these!’ she dished. “Isaiah was 11 months old when we found out. It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we’re excited.”

Sean also took to his Instagram account earlier today to share a photo of the family together while announcing that baby number three was on the way.

“The first two have been pretty cool, so why not a third?,” he wrote.

Congrats to the happy family!