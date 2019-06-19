UN Points To ‘Credible Evidence’ That Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Murdered Jamal Khashoggi

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman used a recent interview to warn against “exploiting” journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and asked for “evidence” of the murder to be brought before Saudi courts. The comment was seen by many as a veiled threat against Turkey and is a continuation of Saudi Arabia’s refusal to take responsibility for the purported assassination.

Now, a new United Nations report cites “credible evidence” that Prince Mohammed played a role in the murder of Khashoggi. CBS News reports that Agnes Callamard, the human rights expert investigating the killing, did not directly accuse bin Salman of the murder but suggested that Saudi Arabia was responsible and that Prince Mohammed should be the subject of further investigation.

“No conclusion is made as to guilt,” Callamard wrote in a 101-page report into the killing of Khashoggi.

“The only conclusion made is that there is credible evidence meriting further investigation, by a proper authority, as to whether the threshold of criminal responsibility has been met.”

Callamard calls for a follow-up investigation, although she notes the “extreme sensitivity of considering the criminal responsibility of a person who, in conjunction with his father, the King, is running the operations of the State of Saudi Arabia. Academic research on Saudi Arabia tends to suggest that the level of control exerted by the Crown Prince over the management of the country’s political, security and economic affairs is extremely high.”

A powerful piece by the fiancé of murdered journalist #Khashoggi, who says America hasn’t done enough to bring his killers to justice. “Washington has chosen not to use its strong ties and leverage with Riyadh to get the Saudis to reveal the truth…”https://t.co/rpYhAW8o8r — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) June 19, 2019

Khashoggi was a journalist that was critical of bin Salman. He was murdered and dismembered inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last October in what many suspect was an assassination at the behest of Prince Mohammed.

Business Insider reports that Khashoggi was likely given sedatives by Saudi agents prior to being suffocated with a plastic bag. Afterward, his body was reportedly dismembered, although the remains were never discovered.

Khashoggi’s gruesome death continues to cast a shadow over United States relations with Saudi Arabia. President Donald Trump has continued to conduct business with the desert country, which has led to criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, who suggest he is failing to punish Prince Mohammed for his alleged actions.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine claims that the Trump administration has approved of nuclear technical expertise transfer to Saudi Arabia seven times, including two instances since Khashoggi’s murder. He criticized the eagerness of Trump to appease the Saudi’s and suggests that the U.S.’s relationship with the country is detrimental to U.S. national security interests as well as escalating tension in the region.