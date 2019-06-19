Camille Grammer’s Feud With Kyle Richards’ ‘Morally Corrupt’ Friend Faye Resnick Reignites On ‘RHOBH’

In a shocking scene on the Bravo reality show, Kyle Richards' BFF makes a petty comment about Grammer after she loses her home to fire.

Camille Grammer is fired up about an upcoming scene on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo star, whose horrific house fire ordeal was featured on the latest episode of the long-running reality show, took to Twitter to address comments that were made about her by her maid-of-honor Kyle Richards and Richards’ controversial bestie, Faye Resnick.

In the scene, which was shown on the previews for next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards are Resnick are talking about the fact that Grammer lost her Malibu home in the Woolsey wildfires that spread through southern California last fall. In the RHOBH preview posted by BravoTV.com, Resnick is caught saying that Camille “will come out of this being a much nicer girl” after her house burnt down. Even more shocking, Kyle seems to agree with Faye as she says, “Yeah, maybe.”

Now, Camille Grammer is responding on Twitter and once again using her famous description of Resnick, who became a household name during the O.J. Simpson murder trial 25 years ago.

“Did the ‘morally corrupt’ say something petty about me in the preview for next week’s episode? Lol. I didn’t watch but I heard about it.”

Grammer also seemed surprised by Resnick’s mean girl comment, responding to a Twitter fan to agree that she thought she and Resnick had previously hashed out their differences.

Kyle Richards also received clap back for her conversation with Faye Resnick after Camille lost her house in the fire. On Twitter, several Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans called out Kyle for talking about Camille’s tragedy and blasted her friendship with Faye Resnick. You can see some of the Twitter reaction to the RHOBH preview below.

Kyle agreeing with Faye saying “Now that her house burned down, she’ll be a much nicer person”… you were a bridesmaid in Camille’s wedding. Kyle will do anything to fit in with her “friends”. Unreal. https://t.co/hTy4QvpLhy — R. Washington (@ramonaaaaxo) June 19, 2019

@KyleRichards did you and Faye really say Camille losing her home and all its contents would make her a nicer person? Ur mad she talks behind backs? You talk more behind her back and are more nasty. — Joanne Obrien (@JoanneObrien20) June 19, 2019

@KyleRichards Faye benefited from a persons murder….her friends murder????????‍♀️…if you don’t think that’s morally corrupt it says a lot about you. #RHOBH — cometsmom (@lisaleelis) June 18, 2019

So Camille loses her home and all Kyle and Faye cared to comment was that they hope she becomes nicer. Really? #RHOBH — Keirn (@KeirnThomas) June 19, 2019

Did Faye just say "Camille will come out a nicer person because her house burnt down" and Kyle just sat there? I adoreeeeee @TheRealCamilleG ???????? and I think that is the most horrible thing Ive heard all season long. Im speechless. Did I hear that clip right? #RHOBH — LALATE (@LALATE) June 19, 2019

The drama between Camille Grammer and Faye Resnick started during the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Grammer hosted am awkward “dinner party from hell” that featured special guest, psychic Allison DuBois. Camille later called Faye “morally corrupt” for writing a book about her late friend Nicole Brown Simpson and then posing for Playboy. Resnick also reportedly talked about Camille’s Playboy past.

Bravo notes that Faye Resnick previously said she and Camille have had apologized “over and over to each other and are friends,” and that Grammer also revealed the two had moved past their feud “years ago.” Now it looks like Season 1 Camille and Faye could be back.

You can see Camille Grammer referring to Faye Resnick as “morally corrupt” in the classic Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scene below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.