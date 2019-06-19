‘Sports Illustrated’ Babe Kate Bock Showcases Killer Curves In Crop Top & Tight Yoga Pants

Kate Bock is likely causing some envy and most women would kill for a physique like hers. That said, any male viewers to Kate’s June 18 Instagram update are likely glad they stumbled across the snap.

On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated model updated her Instagram. She sent the platform one goddess-like body and a stylish outfit to showcase it in. The Canadian had been snapped in a pastel crop top in yellows and skin-tight yoga pants in light grays. While the stylish upper was loose and almost resembled a sweater, the lower half was clinging to the model’s frame. Together, the ensemble’s pieces displayed Kate’s taut and bronzed abs, sensationally-long legs, and super-toned rear.

Kate was photographed from below. Standing against a sunny wall offset by blue skies, the model looked down at the camera. Her long blonde hair was tousled and loose, but there was a go-getter attitude from her gaze – not everything about the snap was casual. Bock didn’t indicate a fitness agenda, but her gym-honed body and sneaker attire threw out an athletic vibe. Both the model and her look appeared to have been noticed by fans.

“Beautiful picture and lovely leggings and lovely outfit,” one wrote.

“OMG Kate… Love you so much” was another comment.

Kate first featured in Sports Illustrated in 2013. She has, however, been filling the magazine’s pages for the last six years. The Vancouver-born model has also featured in Maxim and Elle. Less about the glossy magazines and more about the raw fitspo though, today’s update sees Kate being a social media star.

Kate’s Instagram does offer fans the model’s signature swimwear looks, but it also showcases a full lifestyle portfolio. Kate’s active and outdoor activities are documented. Likewise, what appears to be a very adorable puppy. The model’s four-legged friend joins her on her travels. Kate’s male fans may be a touch disappointed to see a male face frequently appearing on the feed. That said, this girl’s Instagram is as inspiring as it is appealing. From her casual selfies to her bikini snaps, Bock is every inch the 2019-ready Instagram girl.

Yesterday’s snap proved popular. It had racked up over 9,700 likes within 24 hours of going live.

Kate has 494,000 Instagram followers. Her bio announces her status with The Society Management – the high-profile modeling agency is world-renowned. The bio also points towards a Twitter account. Kate is followed by models including Nina Agdal, Emily Ratajkowski, and Olivia Culpo.