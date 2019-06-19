Denise Garcia, Lonzo Ball’s Girlfriend, Shows Off Her Sculpted Abs In Racy Instagram Snap

Denise Garcia shows that her on-again off-again boyfriend isn’t the only one in game-ready condition.

The Instagram model and girlfriend of Lonzo Ball took to the social media site this week to show off her own incredibly sculpted body. Garcia showed off her rock-hard abs in an Instagram photo for the internet fashion giant Fashion Nova, wearing an outfit that left her sculpted midsection on display.

The picture went over very well with Denise’s followers, garnering close to 50,000 likes and scores of supportive comments. Many of those took note of her likely new home in New Orleans after Lonzo was shipped to the Pelicans in the blockbuster deal that allowed the Lakers to finally land Anthony Davis.

“Sweet like New Orleans gumbo!!!!!” one fan wrote.

Denise Garcia has not yet spoken about the trade, and it’s not exactly clear where she and Lonzo Ball stand at the moment. The couple has had some very high-profile ups and downs, with their love life chronicled through the Facebook Live reality show Ball in the Family.

Denise and Lonzo famously split up last year, not long after she made some less-than-flattering remarks about his parenting skills to their baby daughter, but Denise was still seen supporting Lonzo and cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers.

As the USA Today‘s Lonzo Wire noted, the most recent indication from the reality show is that they’re back together again.

“While neither Garcia or Ball would outright admit it, the two were interviewed together by the producers, something that hasn’t happened in multiple seasons. The two appear to be more friendly than they have been in quite a while on the show,” the report noted.

Loading...

There appears to be some turmoil ahead for Lonzo Ball, including rumors that he was leaving the shoe brand started by his father, LaVar Ball. Lonzo had been the face of Big Baller Brand since its inception just a few years ago, and its success appears tied directly to his fortunes in the NBA.

As Lonzo Wire noted, the brand’s co-founder, Alan Foster, allegedly stole upward of $2 million from the company, leading to speculation that Lonzo would jump ship for a more established brand like Nike or Adidas, but the designer for Big Baller Brand denied those reports.

While it’s not clear exactly what role Lonzo Ball will play in New Orleans or his future with the brand, it seems certain that Denise Garcia will still gain viral interest for the photos she posts on Instagram.