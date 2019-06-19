Wendy Williams Reportedly Struggling With Sobriety & Friends Are Worried She’s ‘Spiraling Out of Control’

It’s already been a long road in her struggles with addiction, and it looks like Wendy Williams still has a long way to go.

As fans of the TV personality know, Wendy checked herself into rehab earlier this year and also took a two-month hiatus from The Wendy Williams show as she sought help. It appeared as though William was doing well for a brief period of time, but a new report for Us Weekly suggests that the 54-year-old is struggling once again.

“Wendy is not in a good place,” a source dished. “Friends close to her are worried she’s spiraling out of control.”

The source did not give out any further specifics as to Wendy’s most recent downfall, but it’s worrisome to know that Wendy is going down a bad path again. Back in March, the TV personality revealed to fans that she was living in a sober house with a 24-hour sober coach as she continued to seek help for her ongoing issues. To make matters even worse, Williams filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter in April, after it was alleged that he had an affair behind the talk show host’s back.

Now, Williams has moved on in her love life with a much younger man — 27-year-old Marc Tomblin. As The Inquisitr shared, Wendy met Tomblin when she was in Las Angeles with Blac Chyna. Soon after their first meeting, Tomblin flew out to New York to meet up with Wendy again and was only expected to stay there a few days. According to a report, Marc canceled his trip home and is now planning on staying with Wendy longer than he expected.

An insider shared that the pair are taking thing slow, but by the looks of things, it seems as though their relationship is progressing pretty quickly. Now that Kevin is out of Wendy’s life, her show’s staff can breathe a sigh of relief. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Williams work environment is a lot better now that Hunter, who served as an executive producer, is gone. Before, staffers felt like they were walking on eggshells around Kevin, and since he left, Wendy’s attitude has changed for the better. She also mentioned that she was feeling better on a recent episode of her show.

“I’m reclaiming my life. I don’t have a boyfriend, but I’m rediscovering my love of men,” she dished. “I do date and I date pretty often. The parade of men will continue because I need things lifted, put in position. I’m still unpacking boxes for God’s sake. That’s all I’m saying!”

It will be interesting to see what direction her relationship with Tomblin takes.