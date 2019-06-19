Ariana Grande Shows Off Skimpy Bra On Instagram To Celebrate ‘Almost 26’

Ariana Grande is turning another year older in just one week. To celebrate her upcoming 26th birthday, the pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a revealing photo of herself in a tiny bra.

The black and white photo on Grande’s Instagram feed showed the “thank u, next” singer from the stomach-up doing a little dance for the camera. She wore only an itsy-bitsy white bralette with a plunging neckline that showed off a bit of cleavage and feather detailing along the seams. The look gave followers a peek at her taut abs and toned arms as Grande gently arched her back and bent her arm upwards.

The pop icon finished off the look with a simple silver choker, small silver stud earrings, and black winged eyeliner. Of course, her long brown hair was crimped and pulled into her signature ponytail. Grande looked off into the distance and playfully stuck her tongue out against her upper lip.

In the caption, she announced her soon-to-be age. Grande will turn 26 on June 26.

The photo gained a ton of attention, having garnered over 2 million likes within three hours. Among the 29,000 comments were fans and friends telling Grande how stunning she looked in the playful photo.

“Get it,” the singer’s former Victorious co-star Daniella Monet wrote.

“And looking finer than ever!” makeup artist Angel Merino added, while choreographer Donte Colley simply left three red hearts.

Many wished her a happy early birthday and congratulated Grande on how far she has come.

“Now you’re turning 26 and you’re at the best point in your career (so far) and you’ve learned so so much. couldn’t be prouder,” one fan wrote.

Loading...

“look how far you’ve come and how far you continue to grow,” another said.

Grande is currently touring across the U.S. to promote her albums Sweetener and thank u, next, which were both released in 2018. However, as the Inquisitr previously reported, the singer’s family has been showing concern recently for her mental health, especially after her breakdown last week mid-performance. A source told Radar Online that Grande has been “unpredictable” with her moods on tour.

“Ariana has been so hot and cold lately and no one knows which version of her they are going to get and right now she is more unpredictable than ever,” the source said.

Despite her family’s concerns, Grande is reportedly continuing on with her tour. Her next performance will be on Monday, June 24 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.