Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Enjoys Brazilian Winter In The Skimpiest Blue Bikini

Josephine Skriver’s latest Instagram snap is seriously heating things up on the social media platform.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel logged on to her page on Wednesday, June 19 to share a sizzling snap from her vacation in Brazil that is sending temperatures soaring. The South American country is currently experiencing its winter months — though the weather is much different than what those in the States relate with the season. Instead of snow and cold, the Brazilian winter is full of sunshine and warm temperatures — which explains why Josephine is wearing nothing but a skimpy blue bikini while she’s there.

A gorgeous scene of luscious, bright green foliage provided the background to the Danish bombshell’s latest upload, which included not one but two photos of her posing in the barely-there swimwear from the brand Revolve that left very little to the imagination. The first snap of the set caught the babe staring down the camera with a sultry look as she rocked the ensemble that left plenty of skin completely on display. Josephine spilled out of her triangle-style top that barely contained her voluptuous assets and flaunted an insane amount of cleavage, as well as her flat midsection and impressive abs. The matching bottoms of the set were equally-as-revealing, covering only what was necessary and exposing her dangerous curves and long, toned legs. In the second photo of the set, the model switched up her pose ever so slightly and showed off her silly side by sticking out her tongue in a playful manner.

Josephine accessorized her vacation look with a delicate silver necklace that drew eyes to her exposed chest even more and sported a pair of black sunglasses on top of her head. She wore her light brown hair down, which fell over her shoulders and perfectly framed her face to highlight her minimal makeup look and striking features.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model were quick to shower her new post with love. At the time of this writing, the sexy set of photos has already accrued more than 137,000 likes after just three hours of going live on Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she had a “beautiful body.”

“You are the most beautiful girl I have ever seen in my entire life,” commented a third.

Loading...

Josephine made the trip down to Brazil earlier this week with her friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes. The pair has been quite adventurous while there, taking to their Instagram stories to reveal that they did a helicopter tour of Rio de Janeiro.