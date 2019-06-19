Emily Ratajkowski Looks ‘Cute’ In New Instagram Snap, Dons Something Other Than A Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her very racy Instagram posts and for her 2013 performance the nude for Robin Thicke, T.I., and Pharrell Williams’s “Blurred Lines” music video. However, today the brunette beauty was wearing a cute little white mini in a snap that had the model saying she “felt cute.” The photo was taken last night in New York City during the launch of her collaboration with Nasty Girl.

Her dress — which is actually sold as a jacket — is part of that collection, proving Nasty Girl x Emrata is affordable. In fact, the frock she was wearing costs a mere $140, according to the Nasty Girl site. Because she work this garment as a top without a bottom, her perfect legs were on show in a very sexy way, a style that suits her flawless body that is often seen in racy swimsuits.

As for the title of the company implies, enterprising Ratajkowski has joined forces with Nasty Girl, which makes for a positive move with a positive name affiliation as far as this model-actress-entrepreneur is concerned.

“I think it’s awesome that so many words that were used to be deprecating toward women are now being reclaimed. I think that ‘nasty’ is definitely one of them. I think a nasty woman is whatever you want it to be. It’s a woman who stands up for herself and what she believes in, she loves herself and takes no sh*t.”

The 28-year-old has said that this brand “has never shied away from pushing the envelope” and that she is “very excited” to join with the fashion firm to create the current campaign.

Not only does Emily like her most recent affiliation, but, through her designs and on numerous occasions, she shows that she is really happy wearing white. In fact, although Emily seems to prefer other colors, like black (seen below), when she’s dressed for the beach, she dons white all the time, especially when street clothes are the appropriate attire.

This includes the outfit she had on earlier this week when she attended a Lying and Stealing screening in New York City, according to The Inquisitr.

Loading...

Going back in time, Ratajkowski wore white during a date night last month as seen on Instagram and she wore a white shirt while cuddling a cute little dog last week, also shown on Instagram. Her go-to robe to wear while having hair and make-up done is also white.

As seen in all these snaps, white is not a new color concept for Emily. Even going back to the 2016 Met Gala, as seen above, Emily Ratajkowski wore white.

With all of these examples, white was likely her color of choice when she wed Sebastian Bear-McClard in a courthouse wedding last year. Maybe this woman with the ideal body will go so far as to show a throwback picture of that day for her fans to admire and so that everyone can tell what color she chose on that very special day.