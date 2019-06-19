Lucy Hale Defends Bella Thorne Releasing Her Hacked Nude Photos

According to Bella's Instagram, many of her celebrity friends have come out of the woodwork to check in on her.

Bella Thorne has been the center of attention since she recently made the decision to release nude photos of herself after receiving threatening messages from a hacker who had obtained them. The 21-year-old actress released the photos on social media and told her fans she did so to reclaim the power her blackmailer had over her.

While many commended the young model on her decision to beat the hacker to the punch, not everyone approved of Thorne’s actions. In fact, the 63-year-old actress Whoopi Goldberg publicly shamed Bella during an episode of The View on Monday.

“I don’t care how old you are… you don’t take nude photos of yourself,” Goldberg said. She insisted Thorne had no one to blame but herself, arguing that celebrities shouldn’t take nude pictures.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Thorne took to her Instagram the next day to clap back at Goldberg for her harsh words.

“Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you,” Bella exclaimed as she criticized The View co-host for making nude pictures out to be a shameful thing.

Thorne wasn’t the only young actress who took issue with Whoopi’s decision to publicly broadcast her thoughts on the nude photo release. A recent Instagram post on Thorne’s profile reveals that Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale sent Bella several private messages as she came to her defense.

Referring to Thorne as “baby girl,” Hale reassured Bella that she was proud of the young model for making the decision to take power back from the hacker. Lucy sent another messaging exclaiming that it broke her heart that Thorne was receiving criticism over both releasing and taking the photos in the first place.

Hale concluded her message by reassuring Thorne that she was “making a difference for other girls and women!”

The post, which has obtained over 600,000 likes in just three hours, also includes screenshots of many other celebrities coming to Thorne’s defense.

Lily-Rose Depp, Madison Beer, Serayah McNeill, Logan Paul, Harry Hudson, MadeinTYO, Dove Cameron, and Zendaya are just a few of the celebrities who have taken time to shower Thorne with love and support following the scandal.

All of the attention surrounding her hacked nude photos hasn’t stopped Thorne from posting an array of sexy snapshots on Instagram. The actress shared a photo over the weekend featuring herself rocking a pair of white panties and an unbuttoned shirt, which was pulled up just under her bust so she could flaunt her flat midriff.

According to Thorne, the photo was meant to wish anyone with “daddy issues” a happy Father’s Day.