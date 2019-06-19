Thousands Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Reportedly Flooded Animal Shelter Phone Lines After Jenelle Evans Dog Incident

At the end of April, former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, reportedly shot her French bulldog Nugget. Following the incident, Jenelle was let go from the hit reality television show that made her famous. Now, WECT News 6 is reporting that the Columbus County Animal Shelter received thousands of phone calls over the incident. Reportedly, they received over 5,000 calls.

The Director of the Columbus County Animal Shelter, Loretta Shipman, explained that their answering machine is full of calls about “nothing but the teen dog incident.”

“Once we clear them off and more get back on and then we get complaints from the county that we can’t get their calls in because we’re trying to clear out all the calls from this Teen Mom incident.”

Although the alleged incident happened over a month ago, Shipman says the animal shelter is still receiving calls about it every day.

“We still advise them that we are not in the process of handling that because a dog has supposedly been killed. Once the dog is killed, it’s no longer the department of Columbus County Animal Shelter, it becomes the department of the sheriff’s department to investigate,” she explained.

WECT News 6 reports that a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says that, as of now, no charges have filed against David Eason regarding the incident.

Loading...

Jenelle and David have been in and out of court for other reasons following the dog incident. The couple’s children were removed from their care and placed with temporary caregivers. Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, is with Jenelle’s mother, Barbara. She has had custody of the boy for the past several years. For the time being, she is also caring for Jenelle and David’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. Jenelle’s other son, Kaiser, is in the care of his father, Nathan Griffith, while David’s daughter is in the care of her maternal grandmother.

Jenelle appeared on the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade and shared the ups and downs of her life. She was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant, where she found out she was pregnant with her son Jace. She went on to share her story on Teen Mom 2 before she was let go at the beginning of May.

Since losing custody of her kids, Jenelle and David have been in and out of court in an attempt to regain custody. Reportedly, the two will be in court later this month.