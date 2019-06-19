Gabby Epstein Goes To The Beach & Puts Her Sandy Booty On Display

Gabby Epstein has been enjoying summer lately, and her latest Instagram update showed just how much as she stood on the ocean’s edge and put her derriere on full display.

The series of photos, taken from behind, left little to the imagination. The only difference between the shots was the angle, but both snaps gave fans a clear view of her assets. The model wore a white one-piece thong bathing suit with her blond wavy hair hanging loose down her back. The Australian beauty stood in the water up to her calves as the sunshine enhanced her golden skin. From the looks of it, the Instagram sensation had been sitting or lying on the beach because her booty and back were covered in sand. The scene was picturesque as the sky blended in to the ocean and frothy waves lapped at the beauty’s feet, but followers might not take notice of the landscape with such a fabulous body to distract them. Some fans might be disappointed that the stunner didn’t flash a smile for the camera but others may think she made up for it in other ways.

The model’s fans loved the photo, with many commenting on how gorgeous her body looked.

“Perfect as always,” one fan said.

“Sweet and sexy,” said another.

Most of Epstein’s photos are sexy and she definitely knows how to turn up the heat. With her gorgeous figure and happy smile, the model knows how to keep her 2.3 million followers coming back for more.

To stay looking beautiful, the bikini model said in an interview with City Beach that she uses minimal makeup, lots of sunscreen, papaw ointment, and rose hip oil. As far as her diet goes, she said she is not a fan of following strict diets. In an interview with Galore magazine, Epstein said she followed a simple diet plan in which she eats healthy 80 percent of the time. She also said that staying hydrated was important to looking and being healthy.

When it comes to keeping her body in tip-top shape, the beauty said that she tried to do something active every day. She said that while she is on the road, the last thing she wants to do is go to the gym, so she will either go surfing, hiking walking or swimming.

It certainly seems that Epstein loves to spend time outside. Many photos show the beauty in or near the water in swimwear.