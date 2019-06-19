Alexis Ren Is Soaking Wet In Sexy New Snapshot

Alexis Ren is turning heads in the latest, sexy photo that was posted to her Instagram account.

As fans of the model are well-aware, Alexis regularly stuns her followers in a number of incredibly sexy outfits on social media. The 22-year-old is most well-known for posing in a bikini but she also looks amazing in just about everything else that she poses in. So far, the brunette beauty has amassed an impressive following on social media of over 13 million followers and every day, that number continues to grow.

In the most recent photograph posted to her account, the bombshell goes makeup-free in an up close and personal shot. In the image, the stunner puts one hand in her hair and looks directly into the camera, rocking a slight smile on her face. Her hair and her body are soaking wet in the image and it appears as though she just went for a dip in the ocean.

The beauty wears her long, dark hair slicked back and shows off her beautiful face to fans. She completes the stunning look with a pair of dainty hoop earrings and though she is sans makeup — she still looks amazing. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the beauty a lot of attention with over 234,000 likes in addition to 780-plus comments.

Some fans took to the image to gush over how amazing the model looks in the photo while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. Of course, a few followers had no words and just commented with emoji instead.

“You are absolutely super cute love your content. That’s so much work. Beautiful af,” one fan commented with a series of heart emojis.

“Chillin with no makeup on that’s when your the prettiest I hope you don’t take it wrong,” another user chimed in.

“No makeup needed because you are a beautiful woman,” one more Instagram user wrote.

As previously mentioned, Ren is never one to shy away from showing off her beautiful figure to her army of fans. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the bombshell posted another super sexy photo for fans last week. In the image, the 22-year-old stands against a beautiful wall that is covered with pink-colored flowers. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant appears to be almost makeup free in the image, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight. The beauty’s amazing figure is fully on display in the photo in a mustard-colored tube top that leaves very little to the imagination, showing off her toned abs.

Fans can follow all of Ren’s stunning updates on her Instagram page.