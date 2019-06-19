Glastonbury Attendees Not Happy With Janet Jackson And Lizzo Performance Clash

The iconic Glastonbury Festival is taking place next week from Wednesday, June 26, till Sunday, June 30, and the line up is filled with huge names. From the likes of The Killers, The Cure, Lauryn Hill, Carrie Underwood, and Billie Eilish, there is something for everyone. The festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Two other superstars on the bill, Janet Jackson and Lizzo, will also be performing on the weekend. According to Glastonbury Festival‘s official website, the timings they’ve displayed for the two of them implies you will have to see one or the other on the Saturday, a decision fans aren’t too happy with.

Janet Jackson is set to perform on the Pyramid Stage, which is also known as the main stage, from 5:45 to 6:35 p.m. Lizzo is scheduled to perform on the West Holts Stage from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Janet, who hasn’t performed in the U.K. in eight years, will make a rare appearance at the festival, where it will be her first time playing. There has been so much buzz over her scheduled performance that outlets like Bustle are speculating whether she is planning to announce a new U.K. tour off the back of her set.

Lizzo, who is a rising superstar, will also make her debut at the festival. Earlier this year, she embarked on her first U.K. tour.

Glastonbury attendees took to Twitter to vent at the fact that they are unable to watch both of Janet and Lizzo’s set due to a scheduling clash.

“Janet Jackson and Lizzo clashing at Glastonbury. Only one word to describe this #homophobia,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“The @lizzo / Janet Jackson clash at #Glastonbury is homophobic tbh,” a different user insisted in their tweet.

“Can someone explain why Janet Jackson and @lizzo are performing at the same time!? Who’s idea was this please? @GlastoFest,” a third person quote-tweeted, questioning Glastonbury.

“Feeling the heartbreak of @GlastoFest crazy amazing Diva class with @JanetJackson & @lizzo on the Saturday! How do you make a decision like that!” a fan of both tweeted.

“Wonder if @lizzo’s as upset as we are that she’ll be clashing with @JanetJackson’s set at Glastonbury,” publication Stage Door FM tweeted.

Janet is also scheduled to play at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland the day after her Glasto set on June 30. In July, she will start the second leg of her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency. The shows have been going down a storm and receiving rave reviews, which The Inquisitr noted. Big names such as Kelly Rowland, Queen Latifah, Lil’ Kim, Hailee Steinfeld, and Beyonce are just a few of the celebs who have been in the audience to watch the global icon.