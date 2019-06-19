‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Billy Loses It

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, June 20, bring a special dedication from Devon to Neil. Plus, Billy loses it on Adam, and Ester worries about her son-in-law Kevin.

Devon (Bryton James) honors Neil (Kristoff St. John) by dedicating the stage at Society to his late father, according to SheKnows Soaps. Many of Neil’s family and friends gather and raise a glass to his memory, and from now on, every time there’s a performance at the popular venue, it will have a little piece of Neil included, thanks to the stage’s new meaning. Before heading out to the big evening, Devon manages to fight with Ana (Loren Lott). As a result, things are strained between them even though she shows up to support her brother. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) also come to share the evening in honor of Neil.

Meanwhile, Esther (Kate Linder) is concerned about Kevin (Greg Rikaart). She senses that something terrible is going on with Adam (Mark Grossman), and she warns Kevin to stay away from the second Newman son. Of course, it’s already way too late for Kevin to keep from getting caught up with Adam because of Kevin’s kidnapping Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) debacle. Plus, Adam may also still have Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Esther will likely be surprised to see Chloe when she arrives in Genoa City. For now, Esther is stuck enjoying some new pictures of her granddaughter Bella, which is a pleasant diversion from worrying about Kevin and his poor choices.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) loses his temper. He arrives at Delia’s grave and sees Adam there. Billy cannot fathom why Adam would choose to go to the grave of the little girl he ran over, and he cannot stand seeing his daughter’s killer at her grave. It brings back all the pain and hatred he has for Billy. Just having Adam back in town has upset Billy a lot, and going to visit his daughter at the cemetery and finding Adam there is the last straw. Adam is already causing issues for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) with Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Billy is over Adam being back in Genoa City.

Angrily, Billy confronts Adam, and he tells Adam that it’s a mistake to visit Delia’s grave. When Billy is through yelling, Adam is undoubtedly aware that he is not welcome, but knowing Adam, that will not stop him. There may be a reason why he showed up at such an unexpected location.