Emily Ratajkowski’s Close-Up Bikini-Clad Booty Video Brings Instagram To Its Knees

Emily Ratajkowski is in a bikini on Instagram again, but her fans certainly don’t seem to mind.

On Wednesday, June 19, the 28-year-old’s swimwear brand Inamorata shared another sexy post from the model’s recent trip to Bermuda, where she sported a number of pieces from the line. This particular post featured a video clip of a flawless bikini-clad body cooling off in the clear, refreshing water. Though the frame was cut off at the person’s neck, leaving their head and face out of sight, fans were, without a doubt, able to recognize the famous booty as EmRata’s.

The bombshell’s perfectly bronzed skin was barely covered in an “itsy bitsy” white bikini that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece set was the Neptune top and bottom from the collection’s latest summer refresh, which boasts a number of new prints and styles, including the black and white polka dot pattern seen in the eye-popping upload. Emily’s sexy top was held up by nothing more than two thin strings that were tied in a delicate bow behind her toned back, and its matching bottoms put on an equally revealing display. Her curvy booty was left almost completely exposed in the thong-styled number, which sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Fans went absolutely wild for the latest look at EmRata’s impressive figure. At the time of writing, the sizzling video has already been viewed more than 80,000 times, and has racked up more than 18,000 likes six hours after it went live on the platform. Dozens took to the comments section to compliment the babe’s sexy ensemble and jaw-dropping display.

“Sexyyy,” one fan wrote, while another said the model was “perfect.”

Another post shared prior to the video clip offered fans a glimpse at the front side of the beauty’s itty-bitty bikini, as well as her incredible physique. The model was captured lounging under the sun and showing off some serious cleavage in the Neptune top, which tied together right in the middle of her voluptuous assets to draw even more attention to the area. The photo also exposed Emily’s flat midsection and impressive abs.

Along with the Neptune set, a previous article from The Inquisitr noted that Emily also wore the ever-so-sexy Leucadia one-piece during her tropical vacation. Other photos shared to Instagram caught her rocking the George’s one-piece and the Las Olas bikini set, all of which sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform.