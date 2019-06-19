Sierra Skye Angles Booty Towards Camera In Sexy Zebra Bikini

Sierra Skye has sent Instagram her latest update. The blonde bombshell is quickly racking up the followers on account of her sizzling bikini updates – Sierra’s June 19 video is one more example.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sierra updated her account. A racy video showed the model in an outdoor setting, standing amid patio furniture. A cream-colored awning above kept her in the shade, but her itsy-bitsy outfit heated things up. The model posed in a tiny pink bikini with black zebra prints. The sexy two-piece clung to Sierra’s enviable frame – given that Sierra chose to angle her rear towards the camera though, it would appear that showcasing her body was the objective. Likewise prominent was the star’s cleavage and all-around golden tan.

Sierra was filmed toying with her hair before turning her back towards the camera. The lens took in the bikini’s thong – likewise the super-peachy rear wearing it. With her direct gaze, sultry vibe, and booty-flaunting, Sierra and her update have been proving a hit.

“Okayy WERRKKK,” was one comment.

“O my goodness,” another fan wrote.

Not all comments were aimed at Sierra’s look, though. One fan jokingly asked where Sierra had sourced her plants.

Wednesday’s bikini video came with a mention. Sierra’s swimwear came courtesy of Fashion Nova.

While Sierra’s bio doesn’t announce a partnership with the affordable clothing brand, her frequent shout-outs to Fashion Nova peg her as an influencer. The brand is renowned for collaborating with models of all shapes and sizes across Instagram. Fashion Nova might have full-blown collections with Cardi B, but it equally relies on lower-profile faces to spread its name.

Sierra seems the perfect choice for a trendy label looking to get its name to Instagram’s audience. This model is stylish, beautiful, popular, and definitely powerful. Her following on the platform now sits at 4 million. Earlier this week, Sierra appeared to be acting as an influencer for Pretty Little Thing. Her slinky white dress (seen above) came with a cheeky caption.

Today’s video has proven immensely popular. It racked up over 128,000 views within just one hour of going live. The same time frame saw over 600 fans take to the comments section. While many seemed blown away by the model’s physique, most likely registered Fashion Nova’s name on some level.

Sierra herself follows 100 accounts. She keeps tabs on fellow Instagram sensations, including mother of two Tammy Hembrow and fellow model Sofia Jamora. Fans wishing to see more of Sierra should follow her Instagram.