Kendall Jenner Accused Of Stealth Advertising After Wearing Dress That Matches Coke Can

Kendall Jenner has been accused of clever product placement after the reality star was seen carrying a Coca-Cola can that matched her dress as she left a bodega in New York City on Monday. Photos of the star showed her wearing a form-fitting orange dress while she carried a can of orange vanilla Coca-Cola, which she seemingly held perfectly in place as paparazzi snapped photos.

Diet Prada, an Instagram account that covers the fashion industry, shared photos of Kendall and commented about how the dress matched the can, a coincidence that seemed fishy to many on the internet. The account said the incident appeared to be planned and accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of sidestepping Federal Trade Commission requirements for disclosing ads.

Many followers of the account seemed to agree with the claim that the celebrity had pulled a clever maneuver with the product placement as well as the color choices.

“The logo was front in center too for the paps to see,” one user said.

“Who tf holds a can like that?” another fan asked.

“She was 100% paid to do this. Honestly hilarious if people think otherwise,” one follower said.

Some followers were suspicious for other reasons.

“Not a chance she drinks full calorie coke,” one fan pointed out.

Other fans claimed the photos were “good marketing” as well as “smart and sneaky.”

Kendall even shared a photo on her Instagram account in which she was pictured buying the cola.

The Coca-Cola Instagram account commented on the photo.

“When you find a drink to complete your look.”

It would not be the first time the reality star was attached to a controversy that involved advertising soda. In 2017, Kendall was criticized for a poorly constructed commercial that involved her soothing tensions between protesters by simply offering a policeman a Pepsi. The outcry against the commercial was so bad that Pepsi pulled it and offered the public an apology for “missing the mark” on trying to “project a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” Wired magazine reported.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has a long history of promoting a variety of products that include toilet paper, feminine products, and weight-loss aids. They have also been accused of “stealth advertising.” In 2017, the FTC reportedly issued warnings to the sisters about advertising products without telling their followers that they were seeing an ad or without disclosing that they were compensated for any endorsements, Consumerist reported.