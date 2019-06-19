Fitness Model Jen Selter Shows Off Her World Famous Booty In A Thong Swimsuit On Instagram

Fitness model Jen Selter turned up the heat on Instagram as she cooled off in an idyllic setting while wearing a colorful thong swimsuit. Selter is known as the belfie — butt selfie — queen, thanks to her pert bum, which she claims is the result of lots of lower body training in the gym. In the photo, her most famous physical asset is on display much to the delight of several of her fans who showed their appreciation in the comments section.

“I love you very much… Serious,” wrote one infatuated fan.

“Body goals,” another commented.

Selter built her career through sharing photos of her enviable figure on Instagram and it’s clear she’s become a role model for women who want to have a body like hers. Selter now offers fitness coaching to her fans via the Fit Plan App where she’s one of several trainers. But she also has a YouTube channel where she offers free tips and workouts focusing on the butt, legs, and other parts of the body.

In one of the videos on her channel called “8 Min Booty Burn,” Selter goes through exercises that target her derriere including squat pulses, lunges, and in and outs among others.

“You can do this workout anywhere, anytime!” the 25-year-old fitness influencer wrote in the video description.

“No equipment or weights necessary…so no excuses! All you have to do is follow along to whatever I am doing!”

While working out is a key part of maintaining her bootylicious frame, it’s just one part of the equation.

In a video for Harper’s Bazaar, Selter revealed that she cooks a lot of her meals and they normally include lots of healthy ingredients like vegetables and lean meats. But her diet isn’t perfectly clean as she also admitted to eating two cheat meals per week. One of her go-to cheat meals is chicken parmesan and she’s also partial to snacks that include chocolate.

She eats pre-packaged salads during the day in between meetings and other commitments in her busy schedule. Her favorite salad is chicken with cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and grape tomatoes. In the video, she showed off her cooking skills by whipping up a honey glazed salmon with a side of salad for dinner.

Jen Selter has millions of followers on Instagram thanks to her toned body but she has made it clear that it takes work to achieve those “#bodygoals.” So, keep that in mind if you’re using that hashtag in the comments section of her posts.