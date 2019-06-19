Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Bare Back And Curvy Booty In Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio definitely seems to be enjoying her vacation in Greece.

On Wednesday, June 19, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared yet another snap of her trip to her Instagram page, much to the delight of her 10 million followers. The photo appeared to have been taken by Alessandra herself, who held her camera high above her head to capture every inch of her bikini-clad body as she laid out under the golden sun in Santorini — or, rather “Sun-Tan-Rini.”

The model sizzled in a skimpy rose gold number from her own swimwear line, GAL Floripa, which she launched earlier this year with her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria. The two-piece set is from the brand’s newest collection called Natural Mystic, and left very little to the imagination in the sexy photo.

Nearly every inch of Alessandra’s bikini top was out of sight aside, as the model left it completely untied to expose her toned back and plenty of her perfectly bronzed skin. She did, however, keep the matching bottoms on, though they hardly provided any coverage. The barely-there number left the Brazilian bombshell’s curvy booty nearly completely on display thanks to its cheeky cut, and sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and offer a small glimpse of the tattoo she she has on her lower back.

Most of the model’s face was out of the frame of her sizzling snap, though fans could see that she also added a pair of round sunglasses to her barely-there ensemble to shade her eyes from the sun. She also appeared to be wearing her brunette tresses down, gathering them over to one side of her shoulder so not to hinder the babe from getting an even tan.

Fans of the catwalk queen went absolutely wild for her sexy new post. The photo racked up more than 260,000 likes after nine hours of going live on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments containing compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Fabulous body,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “goals.”

“Beautiful woman,” commented a third.

This wasn’t the only vacation day that Alessandra decided to spend out in the sun. Earlier this week, the beauty shared a similar photo to Instagram, though that time she showed off her famous curves a sexy black bikini as she worked on her tan, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.

