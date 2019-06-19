Self-Proclaimed ‘Blonde Bombshell With A Brain’ Kina Tavary Arrested After Allegedly Beating Up Her Baby Daddy

Instagram model Kina Tavary is allegedly facing misdemeanor assault charges after she reportedly beat up her DJ boyfriend Freddy Figueroa last week in New York City, reported The Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old model was reportedly out with her boyfriend when the fight broke out at around 2 a.m. on Madison Avenue and East 29th Street. According to police documents, the DJ known as “Freddy Figs” was left in a state of “bruising, swelling, bleeding and substantial pain” after being attacked by his girlfriend. The reports also detailed that Kina repeatedly punched Freddy until police showed up to break up the fight.

The mom of one is now facing assault charges for the incident while the two have been barred from communication by the court. The Instagram sensation appeared in court last week to face the charges against her, and she was later released on her own recognizance.

The model’s attorney, Earl Ward, is protesting the misdemeanor charge, claiming that Kina is innocent and that the accusations are false.

“The allegations don’t even make out an assault. I expect that this case is not going to go very far. Justice is always slow but in the end I think this case is going to be dismissed.”

Further details about how and why the fight broke out have not yet been released.

Kina, known online as Kina Tavarozi, shares her 7-month-old son Koa with Freddy. The couple, who live together in Las Vegas, was reportedly spending time on vacation in New York.

Despite the altercation, Kina and Freddy share their love for one another with their Instagram followers on a regular basis. On Mother’s Day, the DJ left a touching message on the photo-sharing site alongside a photo series of snaps of the couple and their infant son.

In the message, Freddy expresses his gratitude for his girlfriend and says that she’s been the best mother to their son. The first photo in the series features the happy trio dressed in jungle-themed outfits as they pose in front of a lake.

The model, who refers to herself in her Twitter bio as a “blonde bombshell with a brain” and a “Las Vegas Socialite” is breathtaking in the sweet photo, dressed in a romper covered with leaves in various shades of green that highlights her busty chest and sculpted legs.

Freddy flashes a huge smile as he holds his son’s tiny hand dressed in white pants and a black button-down T-shirt covered with multi-colored leaves and flowers. Koa, perched on his mother’s hip, looks absolutely adorable in a tiny blue romper, also covered in jungle-themed designs.

Fans of the happy family gushed about how sweet the photo was, with one writing, “Congrats Freddie to you and Kina. What a beautiful family what a beautiful picture.”