Farrah Abraham Shamed For Shirtless Porsche Picture

Farrah Abraham’s vehicle purchases don’t seem to be going down too well on Instagram. The Teen Mom OG star’s June 19 update was all about her brand new Porsche – Farrah’s fans now appear to be shaming her for a multitude of reasons.

Earlier on Wednesday, Farrah updated her account. A picture showed the mother of one in a shirtless yellow outfit – while the chic blazer and its wraparound style made a change from Farrah’s usual looks, it did come with the star’s trademark cleavage-flashing. Farrah posed confidently by her Porsche in the sports car brand’s lot. She likewise threw a shout-out to Pretty Little Thing for dressing her.

The backlash poured in quickly. One fan questioned the entire nature of Farrah’s post, per their words.

“You hash tagged [sic] this as an ad, but no one is paying you for it!!!! Porsche doesn’t need you, pretty little things [sic] doesn’t repost your tags….. so why do you find the need to lie about everything??!!!”

Another fan seemed to be questioning whether the vehicle actually belonged to Farrah.

“Probably leasing it,” they wrote.

“LMAO literally says “#ad” you live with your dad. Show us the paperwork and MAYBE we could believe this,” was another comment.

Fortunately for this reality face, not all comments were slamming. Some fans took to the comments section to congratulate Farrah.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported Farrah and her new Porsche being snapped by the paparazzi. While the Nebraska-born star’s eye-popping cleavage and shirtless attire were the headline-maker on June 14, Wednesday brought fresh news for Farrah. Quite simply, that her fan-base appeared to be shaming her for posing with the sports car.

Loading...

Farrah’s fans also questioned whether she would be “driving” the car “back to Texas.” Others took a swipe at Farrah’s internet-circulated sex tapes by suggesting that she had performed sexual favors in order to acquire the vehicle. Sadly, this somewhat-disgraced star regularly faces harsh comments regarding her activities in the adult entertainment world. Earlier this year, Cosmopolitan reported Farrah’s departure from Teen Mom OG as being a choice – she “quit” to pursue her adult career.

Farrah rose to fame over one decade ago on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Her daughter Sophia was raised single-handedly – Sophia’s father Derek Underwood died in a car crash before Farrah gave birth. While Farrah’s motherhood journey continued to be filmed on Teen Mom OG, it did not follow the wholesome family trajectory seen by the show’s other stars.

Farrah does not appear to have responded to Wednesday’s slamming comments.