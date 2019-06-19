Victoria’s Secret Model Jasmine Tookes Shows Cleavage In Polka Dot Top

Something must be going on in Rio De Janeiro, because several Victoria’s Secret models have been posting pictures on their Instagram accounts about their travels to the Brazilian city. Supermodel Jasmine Tookes recently joined the crowd, recently posting a picture of herself out and about in a brown polka dot top that shows off some major cleavage. She accessorized the look with some statement earrings, a retro pair of glasses, and of course a duck face selfie. Just a few hours before sharing the polka dot look, Tookes posted a shot of herself in a yellow patterned mini dress.

Her 3.6 million followers loved the polka dotted post, commenting things like “enjoy Brazil angel,” “so pretty” and “you are everything.” Within just an hour, the two selfies — one serious, one silly — had over 24,000 likes. Countless fans wished Tookes a fun time in Brazil, though she hasn’t clarified how long she’ll be in Rio de Janeiro.

The California-born beauty has walked the runway for countless high fashion brands, although the general public likely knows her best for her time spent as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She officially was tapped to join the lingerie brand’s ranks in 2015, and ended up wearing the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Fantasy Bra in 2016.

Models are often travelling around the world for various shoots and campaigns, and it can be exciting for their followers to get a peek behind the scenes. In the caption of the photo, Tookes seems to be indicating that she’s finding the time to explore all of what Rio has to offer — in between whatever she actually came there to do.

While Tookes has a toned physique, when it comes to her body, she’s not about appearances — she’s about health. In an interview with Fashionista in 2016, she shared some thoughts about having the opportunity to wear the Fantasy Bra, and about the modelling industry in general.

“I love being able to share with people how to be healthy and take care of their bodies. A lot of my fans will say, ‘Thank you so much, I got into working out because of you,’ and I love that because I love being able to motivate people.”

While Tookes has had the opportunity to work with numerous brands over the years, she was quick to point out what a positive experience working as a Victoria’s Secret Angel has been. For her, it’s mostly the other Angels themselves who have contributed to that experience.