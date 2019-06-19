Shanina Shaik Flaunts Her Curves In Dangerously Short Booty Shorts In New Photo

Shanina Shaik’s latest Instagram post is driving her fans absolutely wild.

On Wednesday, June 19, the Victoria’s Secret model logged onto the social media platform to share a sexy sneak peek at a new campaign she is in for the brand, Naked Cashmere. The photo shoot was set outside in the woods, providing a stunning background of foliage and even what appeared to be a lake as Shanina struck her pose and stared down the camera with a sensual look.

The 28-year-old’s ensemble in the steamy snap was nothing short of stunning as well. The Australian bombshell sent temperatures soaring in a pair of short booty shorts that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for dangerous curves. Her itty-bitty pants barely hit her upper thigh, leaving her curvy booty and long, toned legs completely on display for her 1.8 million followers to admire. The shorts clung tight to the area of Shanina’s backside that they did cover to perfectly outline her flawless figure and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

As for her top half, Shanina sported a cozy sweater that was sure to keep her warm, and offered a small glimpse of her flat midsection and abs. The babe also added the extra layer of a camel-colored wool coat, which she slung over one shoulder. The finishing touches to her barely-there ensemble were a pair of tall black rain boots that barely peeked out of the photo’s bottom frame. She wore her dark tresses down in messy, natural waves that fell down her back and perfectly framed her face, which sported a minimal makeup look, consisting of a dusting of blush and mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the green-eyed beauty were quick to show some love for the new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, Shanina’s latest upload has already raked in more than 7,600 likes within its first two hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the model with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“So perfect,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

“Beautiful as always,” commented a third.

Earlier this week, Shanina wowed her fans with yet another risque ensemble. The babe shared an early-morning selfie to her Instagram on Tuesday that captured her in a pair of seriously skimpy pajamas that consisted of a tiny ruffled crop-top and matching shorts that were somehow even smaller than the pair she wore in her upload today, driving her fans absolutely wild.