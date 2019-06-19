Olivia Wilde Is The Sexiest Beach Babe In Chic Red Swimsuit As She Plays In The Water With Her Kids

Actress Olivia Wilde is enjoying her sunny vacation in Hawaii alongside her two children, Otis, 5, and Daisy, 2, and the happy family has been photographed splashing in the surf and taking boat rides, among many other tropical activities, reports The Daily Mail.

In several of the snaps, the 37-year-old The Change-Up actress is dressed in a strappy red swimsuit that hugs her curves and flaunts her sculpted legs and flat belly. The red suit is lined with blue and white strips of fabric around the leg holes and under her armpits, while the pieces across her shoulders tie in cute little bows on top.

The actress-turned-director paired the bright, colorful suit with a pair of black sunglasses, a simple gold necklace, and a brown bracelet. She wore her blonde hair loose and spilling down her back and over her shoulders while viewers could make out a fresh red manicure that matched the suit.

Olivia was seen splashing in the surf with her two young children as she secured her youngest on one hip while holding Otis’s hand and pulling him behind her. Otis, whose long honey-colored hair matched his mother’s, wore red and white striped bathing shorts and a colorful pair of goggles while Daisy was slightly more protected from the strong sun in a long-sleeved blue swimsuit and a pair of blue sunglasses.

After splashing in the waves, the trio headed out further into the surf to hop aboard an outrigger canoe. Dressed in life jackets, the three each grabbed a paddle and set to work paddling through the picturesque tropical water.

While taking advantage of the trip to spend time with her children, the director had other motives for her Hawaii vacation. During the Maui Film Festival, she received the Lights! Camera! Passion! award.

The award was given to her because of her “heartfelt personal and professional commitment to the triumph of the human spirit in movies that matter.”

The House actress recently debuted her first-directed film, Booksmart, on May 24, which has gone on to receive rave reviews and rake in around $9 million in revenue.

Despite the hectic schedule and the grueling work that went into the film, Olivia made it happen.