Amber Rose Shamed For Pushing Flat Belly Tea For Pregnant Women

Amber Rose got an earful on Wednesday after she updated her Instagram account with a paid partnership ad promoting tea for pregnant women that reportedly reduces bloating. Rose, who is currently pregnant, shared a photo in which she held a bag of Flat Tummy Co.’s Organic Pregnancy Tea, where she bemoaned pregnancy bloating. Wearing a black crop-top that exposed her pregnant belly, Rose, 35, claimed the tea helped moms’ nausea and other pregnancy woes.

Followers of the actress wasted no time letting the star know that she should not promote such products, explaining that pregnant women are supposed to have a belly.

One user told Rose to stop promoting “toxic crap.”

“Another shameless ad for ‘magic tea’ perpetuating the need to have a flat tummy… Now aimed at pregnant women! Ily. [sic] You’re supposed to be a feminist. You have enough money. Seriously just stop,” another fan told the celebrity.

“A laxative tea for pregnant women? Girl you do not need the money that bad. This is just wrong,” one fan said.

“That bloating is called a baby,” another follower pointed out.

Another fan chastised Rose for promoting something that could possibly make pregnant women ill just so she could make some money.

Jameela Jamil also got in on the action and wondered if the tea was safe for pregnant women to drink.

“FLAT TUMMY PRODUCTS FOR … PREGNANT WOMEN? Is the FDA approved? Are we … f****** … kidding?” the British actress wrote.

Many other followers called the product’s safety into question.

Rose is just one of many Instagram influencers who have come under fire for promoting detox teas and other weight loss products.

Interestingly, Flat Tummy Company displays a disclaimer at the bottom of its website that advises women not to use the product while pregnant.

“Please do not use the products available on the Site when pregnant or breast feeding. You should consult your doctor before using the products offered on the Site, or any dietary supplement,” the site claimed.

That being said, the site also claims in the products’ FAQs that its Organic Pregnancy Tea is USDA-approved, and is safe for women to drink while pregnant unless they have an intolerance to any of the tea’s ingredients. It is confusing, to say the least.

The Flat Tummy Company lists organic ginger root, rooibos leaf, rosehips, lemon balm leaf, oatstraw, stevia leaf and natural lemon flavor as the ingredients of the tea.