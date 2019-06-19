Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Get A Sweet Gift Delivered To Their New House Ahead Of Kentucky Wedding

Find out what it was!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright received a sweet gift ahead of their June 29 wedding.

According to a report shared by Bravo TV’s The Feast on June 18, the Vanderpump Rules couple recently received a chocolate from one of their neighbors at their new house in Los Angeles and shortly thereafter, Taylor took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a photo of the gift and the card that came with it.

“Welcome to the neighborhood and congrats on your upcoming wedding,” Taylor’s neighbor wrote.

“What nice neighbors we have!! Love living in a subdivision,” Taylor added in the caption of his pic.

Taylor and Cartwright purchased their first home in The Valley earlier this year and have been enjoying their private backyard, pool, and stunning residence in the months since. They’ve also shared photos and videos from several get-togethers they’ve had with their co-stars in recent weeks, which will likely be featured on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Also included in the upcoming eighth season will be Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding, which is set to take place later this month in Kentucky, and all the festivities, including the bridal showers and their bachelor and bachelorette parties in Miami, that led up to the event.

At the end of May, Cartwright opened up about the progress she and Taylor had made on their big day and said that she was nearly finished planning for the bash.

“Everything is going really well,” Cartwright told Entertainment Tonight at the 4th Annual World Dog Day celebration in West Hollywood, California. “We’re just waiting for all of our RSVPs to come back in and then we’re gonna start the seating charts. That’s like one of the hardest things. And then after that, we’re pretty much golden.”

Also during the interview, Taylor confirmed that Cartwright’s last name would be changed to Cauchi, in honor of his late father, after their wedding.

“It’ll be our family name,” he said. “Our — for sure — our kids will have my last name.”

Prior to taking on the moniker “Jax Taylor,” Taylor’s legal name was Jason Cauchi.

Taylor and Cartwright began dating during Vanderpump Rules Season 4 and have shared their ups and downs on the show in the seasons since. Most recently, Taylor and Cartwright shared their engagement party during the finale episode of Season 7.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.