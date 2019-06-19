Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In Pink Bikini, Fans Think She Looks ‘Fierce’ At 40

Nicole Scherzinger is vacationing in style. The 40-year-old may have moved on from her pop group days with The Pussycat Dolls, but her fame hasn’t dwindled. The American’s latest Instagram snap is raking in the likes, and with good reason.

On June 19, Nicole updated her account. Three snaps showed The X Factor judge sending out her own X-factor. Nicole had been photographed in a tiny pink bikini – the bright photos also showed sun-drenched settings of thick white stone, terra-cottas, and a rainfall shower. The singer posed in the outdoor setting and sent out her biggest vacation vibes.

While the first snap showed Nicole in semi-profile as she reached up to her wide-brimmed hat, the second was shot further out. Taking in Nicole’s long tan legs and sizzling curves, the photo saw the star looking downwards at the camera. Likewise full-length was the third and final snap. This one showed Nicole looking into the distance.

Style-wise, it looked like Nicole nailed her look. Her pastel pink swimwear had been accessorized with a long, loose-flowing robe in whites. The linen was, however, mostly draped around the singer. Flat white sandals and a bucket bag with colorful motifs added further style. Likewise, the pop star’s dark shades gave a chic vibe.

While none of Nicole’s updates showcased the thong nature of her bikini, The Daily Mail has obtained photos showing it. The publication likewise pointed out the upmarket Capri, Italy location mentioned in Nicole’s caption. From Nicole’s end, though, the caption also came with a humorous approach – while she was visibly standing near a showering facility, she seemed to be asking if there was one nearby.

Fans appeared more inclined to point out Nicole’s age-defying looks and smoking body, though.

“Serving your daily cup of fierce,” one fan wrote.

“Has 40 ever looked this good,” another wrote.

That said, one fan did answer the shower-related question.

Loading...

“It’s right next to you,” they wrote.

Rocking a bikini past the age of 40 used to be risky business in Hollywood. Starlets appeared to come with a shelf life that firmly placed their popularity as peaking in their twenties. Times have changed. Kim Kardashian remains a fitness icon at the age of 38 – her bikini snaps are notorious. Stars known for displaying their fit physiques well into their 40s and 50s include Jennifer Aniston and Halle Berry.

Nicole and her sexy pink bikini had racked up over 50,000 likes within two hours of going live. The same time span brought in over 520 comments. Nicole has 3.8 million Instagram followers.