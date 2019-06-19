Joan Smalls Heats Up Instagram In Tiny Red String Bikini

Joan Smalls gave her Instagram followers a treat on Wednesday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a fiery hot, red bikini. The photo was taken from behind, so viewers get a clear view of her pert booty. The caption underneath the photo is in Spanish, Small’s native language as she was born in Puerto Rico. According to Genius.com, the words are lyrics from a song called “Soltera” by Lunay, Daddy Yankee, and Bad Bunny.

Smalls appears to have a thing for red bikinis, as this isn’t the first time she’s worn one in an Instagram photo. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 30-year-old stunner showed off her modelesque figure in a crimson two-piece swimsuit in a post from a couple of weeks ago. That photo currently has over 50,000 likes with more than 400 comments.

“Red hot beauty, she looking gorgeous as ever,” wrote one enthusiastic fan.

Others were a bit more succinct in their commentary.

“Buns too cute, hair too cute,” another follower wrote.

Smalls is likely used to this type of adulation. As Harper’s Bazaar reports, she moved to New York from Puerto Rico in 2007 to chase after her modeling dreams. Her first big opportunity came when she was chosen to walk the runway for Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2010 collection when the fashion house was helmed by Ricardo Tisci. More success followed as she was later awarded a lucrative contract with Estee Lauder, becoming the first Latina model to achieve this. Soon she was also appearing on the covers of the most high-profile magazines in the fashion world, walking for Victoria’s Secret, and appearing in music videos for Beyoncé.

“I feel like you shouldn’t put a cap to your ceiling, because once you do, you feel like you’ve achieved it all. It’s about growing and continuing to dream,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar. “And once you accomplish that goal you should aim for something else.”

If you’re wondering how she maintains her beauty, Smalls shared her skincare regimen in an interview with Byrdie earlier this year. For cleansing, she swears by using a facewash with salicylic acid “for breakouts.” She does face masks every two weeks and before photo shoots as well. When it comes to moisturizer, she uses a mixture of coconut oil and lavender oil.

“Since I’m constantly putting so much makeup on my face, I try to do this every day, ” she said.

And if she could only have one product in her makeup bag, it would be mascara.

“My holy-grail beauty product is mascara,” Smalls added before offering some additional beauty advice. “Putting on tons of mascara curls your lashes and it always brightens your eyes and makes you look awake.”