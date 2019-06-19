Rob Kardashian Reportedly Wants Sister Khloe To Stop ‘Playfully Teasing’ Him As He Flirts With Natti Natasha

Rob Kardashian wants to make it clear that he doesn’t need his sister Khloe’s help while finding love.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the Arthur George CEO has been getting out into the dating world in a virtual way. Rob and Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha have been sending flirtatious messages back and forth, which his famous sisters are reportedly supportive of. However, Hollywood Life reports that Khloe may have gone too far when she called out her brother on Sunday. Natasha reportedly sent Rob a Father’s Day tweet and stated that she would “see you soon.”

Khloe then jokingly asked who Natasha was and when would she and Rob be seeing each other. While the Good American CEO was teasing her brother, a source told HL that Rob wants to date without facing any remarks from his famous sisters.

“Rob appreciates that Khloe’s trying to look out for his best interests, but at the same time he wishes she wouldn’t meddle so much in his love life — regardless if she was just playfully teasing him or not,” the source said. “He understands where she’s coming from and that she’s only trying to help, but he’s a grown man and just wants to navigate his love life on his own.”

Rob is reportedly also aware of his sister’s concerns for his well-being following his last relationship. Fans will recall that Rob dated and was briefly engaged to Blac Chyna, and the two now have a child together – Dream, 3. According to People, the two had a tumultuous relationship, which was difficult for the entire Kardashian/Jenner family. This was largely in part to Chyna’s former friendship with Kim and her drama with Kylie Jenner. The couple then decided to end their relationship in February 2017.

Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob for Flirting with Natti Natasha on Twitter: 'Who Is This Girl?' https://t.co/9x8Enztvqe — People (@people) June 18, 2019

While Rob reportedly understands the concerns, he feels that he is “independent” and feels comfortable dating on his own.

Loading...

Rob and Natasha’s possible blossoming romance has reportedly inspired the Rob & Chyna alum to focus on his health more. After battling depression and weight gain for years, Rob is reportedly getting back in shape. People reports that Rob shared a photo of himself on Twitter from inside the gym, surrounded by ropes, a weight bench, and multiple resistance machines.

“Day 1 all good,” he wrote, adding strong-arm, pregnant woman, and Vulcan salute emojis.

Fans of Rob Kardashian and Natti Natasha can follow him on Twitter for more updates on their flirty exchanges.