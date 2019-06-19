‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, June 20: Brooke & Thomas Face Off

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 20 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will have a few choice words for her stepson. She is worried about her daughter and knows that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is particularly vulnerable at the moment, therefore she will not allow anyone to take advantage of her.

Thomas is a man on a mission. Ever since Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) asked Hope to be his mother, the designer has plotted to make Hope his own. He brainwashed Hope into believing that Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) rightful place was with the girls, and told her that she could fulfill a very special role in his son’s life. Hope believed his arguments and filed for an annulment. Although both Hope and Liam admitted that they were still in love with each other, they ended their marriage.

Now that Hope is single, Thomas has presented her with a Forrester Original gown. He told the blonde that he loves her and that he could not wait for to move forward together. He wants her in his life and was thankful that she had put the children’s best interests first. He kissed Hope, and although she was startled, she did not push him away.

Brooke does not approve of Thomas’ interest in her daughter and blames him for ending Hope and Liam’s marriage. She has told Ridge that she finds his behavior obsessive. She has mentioned that Thomas is not the most stable member of the family and that they only needed to look at his past to confirm her opinion of him. Brooke also told Hope that she believes that Thomas is using Douglas as a pawn to win her over. She alluded to Thomas being behind Douglas’ notes and flowers to Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that she and Thomas will face off. She will confront Thomas about controlling her daughter. The B&B spoilers clip shows that he will tell Brooke that he loves her daughter. However, after Brooke calls him out on his behavior, Thomas will try to defend himself. It appears as if he will try to put Brooke in her place, and tell her to mind her own business. However, Brooke feels as if she has every right to speak on Hope’s behalf. She won’t let Thomas ruin her daughter’s future.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.