Christie Brinkley’s Stunning Daughter, Sailor, Shows Off Gorgeous Figure While Tanning Topless

It’s safe to say that Sailor Brinkley Cook got it from her mama.

The bombshell is following in the footsteps of her mother, Christie Brinkley, and is working her way to becoming one of the most well-known models in the country. The 20-year-old regularly poses in bikinis and other sexy outfits, showing off her picture-perfect body to fans. Cook has already gained an impressive following on Instagram with 140,000-plus followers and that number continues to rise every week.

In the most recent post shared to her account, the blonde-haired beauty delighted fans with two sexy photos. The first photo in the series shows Sailor laying out on a lounge chair and soaking up the sun. The model lays on her stomach and looks into the pool just in front of her while wearing her long locks down and to the side.

Sailor leaves little to the imagination, rocking a pair of red and white striped bikini bottoms and no top. The stunner’s toned booty and back are fully on display in the image and she definitely won’t be getting any tan lines on top. Right next to her sits her adorable pooch. The next photo in the series is very similar to the first, only this time, the stunner is looking right into the camera and smiling.

Since the photos went live on her account, they’ve earned the 20-year-old a ton of attention with over 7,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to comment on the uncanny resemblance between her and her famous mother while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her amazing body.

“You’re blessed you got your mom’s beautiful smile,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Well this is perfect / adorable,” another user gushed.

“What a beauty. And I agree, the Swimsuit Issue felt a bit less joyous this year without you between the pages,” one more chimed in.

And this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Sailor and her mom have dazzled in bikinis. As The Inquisitr shared last week, Christie and her two daughters posed in a throwback from two years ago. In the sexy post, the mother of three stood in the water with her two stunning daughters — Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook. In the caption of the image, the bombshell told fans that thphe oto was from a Sports Illustrated shoot from two years ago. All three ladies flaunted their incredible figures in tiny little bikinis.

One thing is for sure — that family is blessed with great genetics.