‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Michael Threatens Adam

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, June 19, brings Victor standing up for Nick against Adam while Nikki gets some support from Paul. Plus, Cane shocks Traci, and Michael warns Adam.

Nate (Sean Dominic) told Victor (Eric Braeden) that there had been no change, but his positive attitude is good. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) showed up and encouraged Victor to tell Nick (Joshua Morrow) that he supports him in the custody battle against Adam (Mark Grossman). Later, Victor went to the tack house to visit Adam, and he told Adam it is wrong to take Christian away from the only father he’s ever known, but Adam threw the fact that Victor tried to do just that last summer back in his face. Victor demanded Adam drop the lawsuit, and Adam refused, so Victor kicked Adam off his property.

It wasn’t a great day for Adam because Michael (Christian LeBlanc) also visited him and warned Adam that he has a dark side, too. Michael insisted that Adam not use Kevin (Greg Rikaart) for his dirty work. When Adam scoffed at the threat, Michael told Adam that he’d been warned.

On the Crimson Lights patio, Paul (Doug Davidson) complained to Nikki about Victor’s lawsuit. Paul told Nikki it’d be easier if Victor just went down for the count. Nikki left in a huff, and Paul found her in Chancellor Park. Nikki broke down and told Paul about Victor’s illness. Paul gave Nikki a shoulder to cry on despite their earlier disagreement.

At Society, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Traci (Beth Maitland) talked, and Cane admitted he’s waiting to hear back from Lily (Christel Khalil) before making firm plans for relocating. Lily called, and she briefly told Cane she wouldn’t be in Genoa City for Devon’s (Bryton James) dedication of Society’s stage to Neil (Kristoff St. John). Her first class is graduating that day, and Devon will video the moment for Lily. Then Lily left Cane disappointed by cutting their call short. After hearing the bad news, Cane told Traci he needed her to be his date for the evening at Society, and Traci agreed to go.

Speaking of the dedication, Nate asked Abby (Melissa Ordway) to be his date, and she snarked at him about the fact that it’s at her restaurant and said no. However, Abby eventually admitted that she is worried about her dad, and Nate got her to change her mind about accompanying him to Neil’s dedication.