LaLa Anthony Shows Off Dangerous Curves In A Tight, Black Leather Dress

LaLa Anthony is spicing up her followers’ timelines with her latest post.

The 90210 actress shared a photo on Tuesday with her 8.7 million followers. The post shows two photos of Anthony wearing a curve-hugging, black leather dress. Anthony then added open-toed gold and black shoes, gold studs and red lipstick. To finish off the look, Anthony wore her dark brown hair in a half-up, half-down style, which was curated by hairstylist Angela Meadows. Anthony’s makeup was styled by makeup artist Porsche Fabulous, based off of the Power actress’ tags. At the time of writing, the photos, which were shot by photographer and art director Robert Ector, received more than 100,000 likes. The snapshot also received more than 1,000 comments from Anthony’s fans.

“Okkkkkuuuurrrrrr,” wrote Anthony’s close friend Kim Kardashian, followed by black heart emojis.

“Like Fine Wine you just keep on better,” another follower chimed in, followed by flame emojis.

The mother of one also showed off her amazing body at the American Black Film Festival on Monday, June 17. Anthony wore a gold, tight dress with a plunging neckline. The actress wore matching heels and once again had her hair away from her face with a half ponytail. In her caption, Anthony explained to her followers that she was an ambassador for the festival this past weekend. She explained that she was asked to be an ambassador by Jeff and Nicole Friday. Jeff is the creator of the festival and launched it in 1997 in Acapulco, per ABFF.

Anthony’s sultry snap comes the same day she announced that the sixth and final season of Power had wrapped production of its final episode via Instagram. The former TRL host has been playing the role of Lakeisha Grant on the show, which is executive produced by 50 Cent. Anthony shared with HollywoodLife that fans of the Starz series will go on a “rollercoaster ride” as the final season unfolds on August 25.

“Once you feel like you figured it out like, ‘Oh, I know exactly what’s going to happen,’ something so unexpected happens and this season will be no different,” Anthony said during an on-camera interview. “I’m super excited for my character. I feel like she finally gets her voice and isn’t just playing behind the scenes to Tasha. She’s really stepping up.”

The Inquisitr previously shared that while Anthony is preparing to say goodbye to Lakeisha, she will be starting a new chapter in Beverly Hills. The actress will join the cast of the 90210 reboot as Brian Austin Green’s wife Shay.